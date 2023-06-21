The Green House Cottages of Northwest Arkansas unveils renovated facility

BENTONVILLE -- On Wednesday, June 14, community leaders and members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of The Green House Cottages of Northwest Arkansas, located at 1303 NE Legacy Pkwy. in Bentonville. The event unveiled the facility's state-of-the-art renovations under the Green House Project and offered tours of its spaces designed to provide exceptional comfort and support to seniors within a cottage-like environment.

"The incredible leaders at this facility have not only created a state-of-the-art long-term care facility but also crafted a nurturing home where residents can live lives filled with purpose, joy, and fulfillment," said Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman. "As we unveil these remarkable renovations, we also celebrate the power of empathy and quality care for our aging population."

"Today, we witnessed the fulfillment of a profound commitment to quality care for our long-term care residents," remarked Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association, during the event. "This facility and its leadership team represent the kind of innovative, meaningful care residents can expect at member facilities across the state."

The renovation includes six cottages with 72 total beds in a neighborhood design. Each cottage was named in honor of a local health care worker or dedicated volunteer; many of their families attended the event. The Green House Project is an organization that partners with senior living providers to create homes for elders that demonstrate more powerful, meaningful, and satisfying lives, work and relationships.

The Green House Cottages of Northwest Arkansas is a short-term rehabilitation and long term care community, nestled just outside the entrance of the world-renowned Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Residents live in a more comfortable, home-like environment with spacious private rooms, 24/7 on-site medical staff and gourmet dining. Learn more about The Green House Cottages of Northwest Arkansas at NWAGHC.com.