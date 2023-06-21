Program to spotlight tragic story of steamship Sultana

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is pleased to announce its program for Thursday, July 6, will be presented by National Park Ranger Kerry Jones and will be about the little-known but important story of the Civil War tragedy surrounding the steamship Sultana.

The program will cover the story of the explosion and sinking of the steamship Sultana on the Mississippi River on April 27, 1865. The Sultana was traveling upriver from Vicksburg overloaded with passengers and freight when a faulty boiler exploded, destroying the vessel and killing almost 1,200 people, including many recently released Union soldiers who had been prisoners at Andersonville, Ga. This event remains the greatest maritime accident in the history of the United States.

The program will explore the reasons behind the tragedy and why, because it was overshadowed by the killing of President Abraham Lincoln, it is only recently getting the attention it deserves.

Jones is a seventh generation Arkansan, of Scot-Irish origins. He earned his undergraduate degrees in history (BA) and political science (BA) from Wichita State University. He also earned a masters degree in history (MA). Kerry has taught history at the college level for 13 years. He has worked for the National Park Service for 16 years and is currently a park ranger/interpreter at Pea Ridge National Military Park. He has published numerous articles for several publications on many different aspects of history.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Museum on July 6 at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War.

The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum located at 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista, at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information contact BVCWRT President Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]