POA talks construction, budget

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association Board of Directors talked about two construction projects at its monthly work session on the morning of Thursday, June 15.

The commander of the local American Legion chapter, Doug Grant, spoke during the open forum portion of the meeting about plans to build a new Legion Hall with the POA's help. A letter of intent identified the site of the proposed building as "adjacent to the Metfield cart barn." Parking would be shared with the overflow parking lot for the golf courses.

"The letter of intent does not require us to sign the leasing agreement," Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson reminded the board. "We still have some flexibility."

The original site the legion considered was close to Tanyard Creek, but it's also located in a flood plain which would complicate the construction, Judson explained. The POA has its own plans to renovate that area, he added.

One board member, Sandy Fosdick, warned that the new project would impact parking for the Metfield golf courses.

"I'm still concerned about parking in this parking lot because if there's ever a golf tournament, it's overflowing," she said.

She suggested looking for a site in Metfield Park which includes a playground, pickleball courts, the pool area and the bicycle skills area.

They did consider the area of the park that was once the tennis courts, Judson explained, but the area is located too far from existing parking. An access road for handicapped parking would be required. They also looked near the Scotsdale Golf Course, but that area is also in a flood pain.

Board member Jason Loyd added that events hosted by the legion typically take place in the evenings when the parking isn't needed for golf.

The board didn't take any action since work sessions are usually just for discussion. The issue could be tabled at Thursday's meeting while the legion gathers more information about what is needed.

The most successful new amenity in recent years, the Gear Garden at Blowing Springs, will get an update if the board votes in favor a capitol project for 2024.

The Gear Garden opened in July 2021. Beverages are served out of a renovated shipping container and consumed outdoors. It's located just past the RV campground -- close to the pavilion. Blowing Springs also incorporates a trailhead and access to the Razorback Greenway.

During its first year of operation, the Gear Garden brought in $51,000, in spite of the short season. In 2022, the amenity earned just under $100,000 during the warm weather season and this year it's on track to double that number, Judson said. They also sell merchandise including a refillable cup.

Judson recommended an 8 x 10-foot storage unit be added to the site and finished to look like the existing unit. There would be a refrigerated keg unit inside. Also, the project would include replacing the remaining concrete benches, he said. The cost of the project would be $32,000.

"It's just an outstanding place to grab a beer," Judson summarized.

At Thursday's meeting the board will vote to approve the timeline for the 2024 budget and a revised policy on boat docks in POA owned lakes.