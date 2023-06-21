The Weekly Vista
Meetings

by Staff Reports | June 21, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

June 26 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

June 29 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

July 10 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

June 22 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

July 10 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

July 12 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

July 12 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

July 13 -- Rules & Regulation Meeting, 1:30 p.m.

