LETTER: Listening to the members

While it is unfortunate that management and the Board are disregarding more than 1,000 supportive member signatures and closing a successful restaurant in our POA, it is not entirely true that it always ignores members.

For example, with member input and support, the Board successfully stopped special interest efforts to further encroach on the Kingswood Golf Course. Golf is booming and we need to keep all of our golf courses as golf courses.

Also, with member input and support, the Board recently prevented special interest attempts to build a public trail across our private Lake Ann dam. I quote, "POA lakes, dams, parking lots, and parks are private property ... They are for the exclusive use of POA members and member guests."

A new Board is seated every June, so it is hopeful and necessary that we are ever reminded to be guided by the Rule of Law. We are subject to our Governing Documents and not to special interest desires.

In short, the Board and management must always be mindful of what this means; that is, Members First. This was the genesis of the very popular 2020 Plan. Our POA and property values have truly benefited from our increasing the "Value of Being a Member." It is the members who pay nearly all of the bills and salaries, and it clearly must and will continue to mean something.

Steve McKee

Bella Vista