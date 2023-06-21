LETTER: Keep Papa Mike’s open

I agree with Mr. Farner's letter printed in the June 7 issue of this paper. Not only is Mr. Judson the employee of the Board, but the Board is elected by the POA membership. So, perhaps they should listen to the people who elected them, and seek some solution other than the previously prepared statement that was printed in the May 31 issue of The Weekly Vista.

Papa's Mike's Restaurant has a great menu, excellent food, friendly service, and at an affordable price. Where else can you get a prime rib dinner for under $20.00?

Please listen to the membership.

Kathryn Gray

Bella Vista