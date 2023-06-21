The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LETTER: Keep Papa Mike’s open

Kathryn Gray Bella Vista by Staff Reports | June 21, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

I agree with Mr. Farner's letter printed in the June 7 issue of this paper. Not only is Mr. Judson the employee of the Board, but the Board is elected by the POA membership. So, perhaps they should listen to the people who elected them, and seek some solution other than the previously prepared statement that was printed in the May 31 issue of The Weekly Vista.

Papa's Mike's Restaurant has a great menu, excellent food, friendly service, and at an affordable price. Where else can you get a prime rib dinner for under $20.00?

Please listen to the membership.

Kathryn Gray

Bella Vista

Print Headline: Keep Papa Mike’s open

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Cooper Chapel anniversary renewals
Year-end report includes numbers, statistics
by Rachel Dickerson
POA talks construction, budget
Sewer item up for vote
by Bennett Horne
Growing Bella Vista
by By Heidi Ann Willits Special to The Weekly Vista
ADVERTISEMENT