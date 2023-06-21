Growing Bella Vista

Over the years of Bella Vista's growth, a new demographic of residents has found a home in the outdoorsy community becoming a haven for plant enthusiasts and online content creators alike. Meet Kellyn Kennerly, a vibrant member of this community, who has garnered a massive following through her passion for gardening and rare tropical plants at 160,000 followers on Instagram alone.

Born and raised in Central Arkansas, Kennerly and her husband sought a change of scenery without straying too far from their families. The allure of northwest Arkansas, with its captivating beauty and natural landscapes, led them to settle in Bella Vista. "If you're in Arkansas, NWA is the only place to be!" she exclaimed.

It was at the end of 2020, shortly after moving to Bella Vista, that Kennerly decided to merge her photography background and love for plants into content creation. Transitioning from a full-time wedding and lifestyle photographer, she was looking for fulfilling work that would make her happy. Fueling her love for gardening and houseplants, particularly uncommon tropical plants, the pandemic presented an opportunity to delve deeper into her newfound passion. Eager to share her plant experiences with a like-minded community, she launched her brand, Easy Growing.

Initially, Kennerly's platform had a slow start. Posting captivating photos of her favorite plants was the norm until she decided to experiment with video content during the rise in popularity of short-form video platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Reels. Once she started to share quick, informational videos her platform experienced a meteoric rise. In just under three years, her follower count skyrocketed to an impressive 192,000+. From there, she was able to monetize her work and create a self-sustaining platform of knowledge for her audience. She is able to work under partnerships with her favorite brands to help share quality products with her followers and gain trust within the community proving her skillset.

Utilizing various platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest, Easy Growing's primary platform remains Instagram, boasting an impressive 11.9 million accounts reached just this month. She expresses her joy in connecting with individuals across the globe and forging friendships that push the geographic limits of the world. The supportive nature of her community, united by their shared love for nature, is something she really values and for which she is thankful.

Apart from cultivating a dedicated community, content creation has opened doors to incredible opportunities for Kennerely, proving that online influencers can create adaptable and long-lasting careers. Collaborating with renowned brands and small businesses worldwide has led to lifelong partnerships. Beyond that, it has honed her skills in social media management, allowing her to partner and work with three other brands alongside her personal brand.

In the growth of her community, Kellyn was able to open the online doors to her shop which sells many rotating varieties of rare plants, plant care products and plant merch for her followers to grow their collections with healthy plants and support her in her creative endeavors to bring them more content and helpful tips on a regular basis. One of her goals in the future is to be able to open a brick-and-mortar store to share her love for plants on a regular basis with fellow houseplant enthusiasts.

Submitted photo

