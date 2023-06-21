On the longest day of sunlight this year, today, June 21, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association and the Bella Vista Foundation are holding the first annual Golf FORE Charity Challenge event. The event organizers are hoping to continue this "Summer Solstice" event each year on the summer solstice that falls in June each year.

According to POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Jusdson, "The POA and the Bella Vista Foundation plan on making the Golf FORE Charity Challenge an annual event every year, with both parties making an initial commitment of two years."

On the longest day of golf this year, all green fees generated at all seven POA golf courses will be donated by the POA to Bella Vista charities. The donation will also include $14 for each annual golf member round played, as these members pay a one-time fee at the beginning of the year. Not included in the donation will be cart fees, merchandise sales, food sales, etc. The goal is to have over 1,000 golfers play on this date. Bella Vista golf groups and leagues are also being encouraged to play today.

The selected charities to benefit from the event are: Bella Vista Courtesy Van; Bella Vista TV; Bella Vista Boys and Girls Club; Bella Vista Historical Museum; and the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

As if that isn't enough of a wowza charity donation, the two groups are hosting three other donation sub-events to knock your socks off!

Sock it to me! -- Every golf cart on the seven courses will have a "sock it to me" sock attached to it on June 21 for monetary donations. The groups have also secured and published a QR code available to all tech savvy donors which will also be displayed inside each golf cart, around town and on several promotional pieces throughout northwest Arkansas. A little insight to the "sock it to me" is found on a clever card that will be attached to each sock that reads:

2023 Golf Fore Charity ...

You're golfing on the longest day, So glad you came to play.

Now before you hit that tee -- Won't you Sock It to Me!!

There's a different sock on every cart, No names to say "it's mine"

Stuff that Sock with lots of Dollars, Quarters & Dimes.

Our Bella Vista Charities will each get their share,

They then, will know, how much our golfers CARE.

"May your Swing be straight, and the ball fly far,

May your round be blessed with no worse than PAR!!"

SO SOCK IT TO ME!

Four day Silent Auction -- The Bella Vista Foundation has organized a four-day silent auction sub-event at The Bella Vista Country Club located at 98 Clubhouse Drive in Bella Vista, in the gathering room to the left off the main entrance, to run through Saturday, June 24. All part of the Golf FORE Charity Challenge, visitors to the Country Club can place bids on more than 88 items. The bidding begins at 1 p.m. on June 21 and closes at 6 p.m. on June 24. Anyone and everyone is welcome to participate -- POA membership is not required.

Wine Tree -- One of the main features of the Silent Auction is a "Wine Tree." The committee collected all types of wine to be used for the Wine Tree. Each bottle will be on display with a number attached. As the public participates, they will pay $20 to draw a cork from a basket. Each cork is numbered to correspond to a number on a bottle of wine on the tree. The participant is able to take home that bottle of wine with the $20 donation. The bottles of wine cannot be consumed on premises and are wrapped appropriately to go home with the winning party.

When asked who can participate in the silent auction, Debbie Sorenson remarked that the silent auction is available to all and is full of exciting items offering bidders plenty to bid on. Some of the items include:

Golf packages for 4; Chef's Dinner at Lakepoint for 4; Vintage signed sports memorabilia; Green Mt. Pellet Grill; Child bicycle trailer and stroller; two handmade quilts; Discovery flight around NWA for 2; Estate Planning Package; numerous golf baskets; numerous gift certificates; Kids Discovery toys; automatic deer feeder; Prize Napa Valley wine; Vintage Hennessey cognac glasses; Jim Beam autographed racing shot glasses; plus over 70 other gift baskets.

For more information about the silent auction contact Sorensen at 479-381-8888 or [email protected] or Katy Henkel at 479-876-6121 or [email protected]

Submitted photo Gift baskets and gift cards are plentiful at the Silent Auction that is part of the Bella Vista golf charity event this year. Items for the Silent Auction will be on display, ready for bidding, June through June 24 at the Bella Vista Country Club located at 98 Clubhouse Drive.

