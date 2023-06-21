Fairway Notes

Annual 4th of July

Couples Scramble

Sponsored by Friends of

the Highlands Golf Course

This July 4 tournament will be a four-person scramble and teams must consist of two men and two women. Individual couples can submit information to be paired with another couple. The entry fee is $100 per couple and includes lunch and a Highlands Course Beautification Package consisting of four mulligans, closest-to-the-pin contests, special hole-in-one contest, pro drive, flight prizes and door prizes. Soft drinks and water will be provided on the course. Green fees and carts are not included in the entry fee. Women will play from the red tees and, if older than 70, may play from gold tees. Men will play from the white tees, 70 and older from the red tees, 80 and older from the gold tees and younger than 50 from the blue tees. The field is limited to the first 72 couples and cancellations must be made by June 27 to receive a full refund. The shotgun start begins at 8 a.m. and golfers must be checked in by 7:30 a.m. For more information call Joann Black at 501-283-0505 or Roxie Apathy at 918-671-7481. Entry forms are found in all of the Bella Vista pro shops.

Pars 4 Paws

Golf Tournament

Kingswood Golf Course

Roughly 200 people play in this annual golf tournament, which will be held Saturday, July 15. The tournament, which supports the Bella Vista Animal Shelter and includes a raffle and door prizes, is in its 18th year. Hole sponsorships, social media recognition and lots of interaction with local businesses are available as part of this event.

Golf Leagues

Women's 5+4-Hole

Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association, founded in 1973, welcomes Property Owners Association members to join this group which usually plays at Brittany Golf Course with the option to walk or use carts. Other courses will be played on a few of the association's dates. Play is on Mondays through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. A variety of games are played and no handicaps are used. Sign up to play at the golf course or email Judy Schenk at [email protected] Annual dues are $15. For more information and a registration form go to sites.google.com/site/bv5wga/.

Men's 9-Hole

Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association plays every Wednesday with tee times. All flights play the red tees with gold and white optional for the season. There will be four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes plus spring and fall banquets. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the Property Owners Association's website as well as the 9-hole golf association's website: sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020. For additional information please call Dale Schofield, membership chair, at 479-553-7067.

Women's 18-Hole

Golf League

The Bella Vista Women's 18-hole golf league plays on Thursday mornings, April through October, visiting all 18-hole courses in Bella Vista. Weekly games are a mixture of individual and group games and are handicapped. The league offers scrambles and team games, low gross/low net competitions, and a wide variety of games during the year to add challenge. Information can be found at bvwgc.com or email Ronnie Nelson at [email protected]

Oldes Men's 9-Hole

Golf Group

The Oldes Men's 9-Hole Golf Group plays on Tuesday mornings. The group plays from the red tees and all Bella Vista golf courses are played. The group usually plays a Texas Scramble and all events are handicapped. There is no fee to join, but a $3 entry fee per event is requested. This is a social golf group with a goal of making new friends. Players of all skill levels are welcome. Contact Barry Owen at [email protected] or 479-876-8432.