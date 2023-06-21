The Weekly Vista
Cooper Chapel anniversary renewals

June 21, 2023 at 9:12 a.m.
Lynn Atkins/Special to the Weekly Vista Jana Fendler enjoys a piece of cake during a reception at the Bella Vista Historical Museum that followed a series of wedding vow renewals at Cooper Chapel, an event that commemmorated the landmark chapel's 35th anniversary.

Lynn Atkins/Special to the Weekly Vista Photographer John Craig focuses on Kenny and Jana Fendler at the Bella Vista History Museum after a vow renewal ceremony at the Mildred B. Cooper Chapel on Sunday.

Lynn Atkins/Special to the Weekly Vista Vow renewal ceremonies were held every half hour throughout the afternoon on Sunday, with every couple who has been married in the chapel invited to renew their vows.

Lynn Atkins/Special to the Weekly Vista Wade and Kate Courtney brought their two month old son, Theo, to the vow renewal ceremony on Sunday. They are Bella Vista residents who have been married for two years.

Lynn Atkins/Special to the Weekly Vista Pastor Mark Voll of Village Bible Church asked the couples to stand back to back to reinforce the point that each couple is a pair of partners who should watch each other's back. A man can't see in all directions, but with a partner behind him every direction is covered.

Lynn Atkins/Special to the Weekly Vista The Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel celebrated 35 years on Father's Day. To commemorate the celebration. all couples who were married at the site were invited to return to renew their vows. Debbie Sorensen, a docent at the Bella Vista HIstory Museum, said the chapel, designed by E. Fay Cooper, opened in 1988. She said people sometimes stop at the museum to ask how to find the landmark chapel. Former Director Sue Voll said the chapel is a popular wedding venue because people love the feeling that they are in the presence of God without giving up climate control.

Lynn Atkins/Special to the Weekly Vista Wade and Kate Courtney brought their 2-month-old son, Theo, to the vow renewal ceremony on Sunday. They are Bella Vista residents who have been married for two years.

Lynn Atkins/Special to the Weekly Vista Niki Cung and Paul Thompson were married in the chapel in 2007. When they heard about the anniversary celebration they brought their wedding album to share with Director Cindy Adams (second from right) and former Director Sue Voll (right). Photos from the special day show the dogwoods and cottonwoods in full bloom outside the windoes. Thompson admitted that they had to dust off the album before they brought it in.

