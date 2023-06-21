College Honors

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announces students who have made the Dean's List for the Spring 2023 semester. To be on the Dean's List, UA-Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.

Bella Vista students making the Dean's List include Mary Barker, Charles Robbins and Ashley Thomas

UA-Little Rock announces its Spring 2023 Chancellor's List, recognizing students with superior academic performance.

To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 GPA.

Bella Vista students making the Chancellor's List include Mary Barker and Ashley Thomas.

The University of Central Arkansas

Conway

The University of Central Arkansas congratulates more than 1,130 students who were named as Presidential Scholars.

The Presidential Scholars from Bella Vista this spring are: Skylar Brooks, Nikola Cathcart-Sievert, Regan Disheroon, Ashley Hansen, Madeline Merrell, Natalie Quisenberry, Natalie Schultz and Hayden Thompson.

The University of Central Arkansas congratulates more than 1,300 students who were named to the spring 2023 Dean's List.

Those from Bella Vista include: Camille Bankston, Allison Disheroon and Nicole Vogt.

University of Alabama

Some 5,885 degrees will be awarded during The University of Alabama's spring 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum.

Andrea Kugler of Bella Vista received a Bachelor of Science degree during the commencement.

Missouri State University

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the 2023 spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).

Bella Vista residents making the dean's list include: Molly Del Rossi, Samantha McCoin,Virginia McCorkle, Zachary Coffey, Vaida Gieselman, Vivian Gieselman and Jessi Baldwin.