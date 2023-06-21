Chelsea Road repairs to start Nov. 13

Work to repair the culvert and roadway on Chelsea Road at Pontoon Park will begin the week of Nov. 13, as city workers are not able to access the entire culvert to be replaced until the lake water level is lowered.

The structural integrity of the road was compromised after heavy rains and flooding occurred in March. When the stormwaters receded and an assessment was completed, it was discovered the existing 36-inch metal culvert had extensive rust damage and a portion of the pipe had collapsed. That damaged culvert needing replaced is partially under water.

Crews will need to replace the existing culvert with a concrete culvert, stabilize the shoulder of the road and then asphalt the roadway. It is expected that the culvert replacement will be about a weeklong project, depending on the weather, followed by the resurfacing of the road.

The Bella Vista Property OA has been cooperative in donating the easements required for the culvert replacement and the POA's Owners Association's Lake Committee has agreed to begin the Lake Windsor drawdown three weeks earlier than originally planned to assist with the timing of the project. The lake drawdown is expected to begin Oct. 16, and the water levels should be low enough for construction to begin the week of Nov. 13.

This project's scheduled start date and duration could change due to unforeseen circumstances or weather, as heavy rains can cause the lake to rise even while it is being lowered.

The city appreciates the patience of its citizens during this project, and adherence to the barricades in place for safety is also appreciatyed. The existing detour along Judy Drive will remain in place until the work is complete and the roadway is reopened.