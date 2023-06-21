Cards & Games

Monday

Potluck 'N Games

Winners June 12 in Mexican Train were: Sharon Bower, first; Edie Howard, second.

Winners in Texas Canasta were: Winona Brackeen, first; and Sheri Bone, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

St. Bernard Pinochle Club

Winners June 12 were: Fran Olsen and Becky Thompson, first; Al Akey and Stan Neukircher, second; Ginny Swinney and Chuck Seeley, third; Darlene Kuta and Nancy Veach, fourth; Jim and Janet Callarman, honorable mention.

This double deck pinochle club is played on the 2nd Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen at 479-685-5376 for further details.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners June 13 were: Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin, first; Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach, second; Stan Neukircher and Chuck Seeley, third; Bob and Bev Wilson, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in the parrish hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge

Winners on June 8: North-South, Joe Warren and Robert Gromatka; East-West, Hilary Krueger and Nadine Duffy.

Winners on June 13: North-South, Nancy and Dick Sherbondy; East-West, Robert Gromatka and Len Fettig.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road.