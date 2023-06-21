Bella Vista Club News

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet Monday, June 26, at 1 p.m. in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Diane Knott from Butterfly Threads Quilting will present a program titled "Scrap Quilt Secrets," as well as a trunk show of some of her many quilts. Prior to the meeting at 9 a.m., Knott will teach a workshop of her pattern, Multiplicity, which is made using a strip piecing method for making five-sided unique shapes without the need for templates. Registration is required for the workshop along with a $30 fee.

Knott has two quilt books published by C&T Publishing, makes custom quilts for others and is a longarm quilter. She will have many of her books and patterns for sale at the meeting. For more information, to make a reservation for the workshop or for fabric and supply requirements, please contact [email protected]

Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) meeting will be Monday, June 26, at 6 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library located at 405 South Main.

Dale Phillips, who retired from the National Park Service after 41 years, will give a presentation on the three primary battles that decided the fate of southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas – the Battles of Wilson's Creek, Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove -- and will discuss the effects on the local civilian populations as the armies and guerrilla forces moved through the area. Everyone is welcome.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk Wednesday, June 28, in Bentonville. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at Casey's Convenience Store located at 100 S.E. J Street. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk begins at the Bentonville Public Library where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is on city streets; paved and natural trails through city parks, Crystal Bridges and Compton Gardens.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Bella Vista Christian

Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, July 12, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The inspirational speaker will be Dorea Potter from Bartlesville, Okla. Her message is titled "Life's Lessons from the Golf Course." The special feature will be "From Fashion to Functionality" by Abigail Freeman. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by Friday, July 7, at noon. For reservations call 479-366-7562 or text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

The July Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held on Wednesday, July 5, at 9 a.m. at 106 NW 7th Street in Bentonville. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Apple Computer Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club meets at the Bella Vista Public Library's Community Room the first Thursday of the month at 5 p.m.

Monthly meeting agendas include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware, including tips for using Apple devices like iPhones, iPads and Mac Computers.

All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information call 479-899-5531.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse located at 1 Pamona Drive off Scottsdale near I-49. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at BellaVistaRadioClub.org and Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society -- Old Timers

The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society Old Timers group meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday night of each month at the Plaza, located at 1 Highlands Crossing Drive in Bella Vista. For information on the Old Timers group please contact Paul Anderson at [email protected]

