Bella Vista, Bentonville, Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.
Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.
Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.
May 30
Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse
2504 E. Central Ave., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Uncovered employee beverages located throughout prep area. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer and cooler. Kitchen employees lacking proper hair restraints. Scoop without handle being used to dispense coleslaw from bulk container. Styrofoam cup being used as scoop in bulk coleslaw container.
Starbucks
3811 Bella Vista Way, Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: No dishtemp plate or heat test strips to measure the heat sanitizer temperature in the dish machine.
Core violations: None
Sushi House, Inc.
2501 S.E. 14th St., Suite 5, Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Men's restroom lacking hand soap. No parasite destruction information available.
Core violations: Uncovered employee beverages located throughout prep area.
The First Seat
106 S.W. Second St., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Multiple flies in back kitchen area.
Core violations: None
June 6
Acropolis
905 N.W. 13th St., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Accumulation of grease and food residue throughout prep area and other areas of kitchen. Accumulation of miscellaneous items throughout kitchen area.
Harps - Food Store
1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: No paper towels at handwash sink in meat department. Sink also had some chemical bottles inside handwash basin.
Core violations: None
Harps - Bakery/Deli
1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Priority violations: Employee touched round cake with bare hands.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Unable to locate Certified Food Safety Manager certificate. Large ice build-up in walk-in freezer is causing ice to accumulate on packaged food items. Dust build-up in back deli/bakery area on ceiling and shelves. "
June 7
Bar Cleeta / Restaurant Neff, LLC
110 N.W. Second St., Suite 110, Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: No disclosure that oysters and beef tartare is served raw.
Core violations: No Food Manager certificate available at time of inspection.
Casa Castillo - Terra
2401 S.E. C St., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No Certified Food Manager certificate available.
Preacher's Son
201 N.W. A St., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Ice machine has been repaired with duct tape.
June 8
South Market
801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Permit expired.
Tusk and Trotter American Brasserie
110 S.E. A St., Bentonville
Priority violations: Boxes of raw shell eggs stored at room temperature (roughly around 78 degrees).
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Light bulb is currently not working in walk-in freezer.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
June 5 -- Airship Pumphouse, 802 N.W. A St., Bentonville; Crepes Paulette, 100 S.W. Eighth St., Suite 4, Bentonville
June 6 -- Conifer, LLC, 321 S.E. Second St., Suite 100, Bentonville
June 8 -- Brain Freeze Sno & Whips, 604 S.W. A St., Bentonville; St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1300 N.E. J St., Bentonville; The Chill Zone, N.E. Third St., Bentonville; Tikiz of NWA, 507 S.W. C St., Bentonville