Bella Vista, Bentonville, Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

May 30

Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse

2504 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Uncovered employee beverages located throughout prep area. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer and cooler. Kitchen employees lacking proper hair restraints. Scoop without handle being used to dispense coleslaw from bulk container. Styrofoam cup being used as scoop in bulk coleslaw container.

Starbucks

3811 Bella Vista Way, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No dishtemp plate or heat test strips to measure the heat sanitizer temperature in the dish machine.

Core violations: None

Sushi House, Inc.

2501 S.E. 14th St., Suite 5, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Men's restroom lacking hand soap. No parasite destruction information available.

Core violations: Uncovered employee beverages located throughout prep area.

The First Seat

106 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple flies in back kitchen area.

Core violations: None

June 6

Acropolis

905 N.W. 13th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Accumulation of grease and food residue throughout prep area and other areas of kitchen. Accumulation of miscellaneous items throughout kitchen area.

Harps - Food Store

1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels at handwash sink in meat department. Sink also had some chemical bottles inside handwash basin.

Core violations: None

Harps - Bakery/Deli

1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Employee touched round cake with bare hands.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Unable to locate Certified Food Safety Manager certificate. Large ice build-up in walk-in freezer is causing ice to accumulate on packaged food items. Dust build-up in back deli/bakery area on ceiling and shelves. "

June 7

Bar Cleeta / Restaurant Neff, LLC

110 N.W. Second St., Suite 110, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No disclosure that oysters and beef tartare is served raw.

Core violations: No Food Manager certificate available at time of inspection.

Casa Castillo - Terra

2401 S.E. C St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Manager certificate available.

Preacher's Son

201 N.W. A St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Ice machine has been repaired with duct tape.

June 8

South Market

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired.

Tusk and Trotter American Brasserie

110 S.E. A St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Boxes of raw shell eggs stored at room temperature (roughly around 78 degrees).

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Light bulb is currently not working in walk-in freezer.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 5 -- Airship Pumphouse, 802 N.W. A St., Bentonville; Crepes Paulette, 100 S.W. Eighth St., Suite 4, Bentonville

June 6 -- Conifer, LLC, 321 S.E. Second St., Suite 100, Bentonville

June 8 -- Brain Freeze Sno & Whips, 604 S.W. A St., Bentonville; St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1300 N.E. J St., Bentonville; The Chill Zone, N.E. Third St., Bentonville; Tikiz of NWA, 507 S.W. C St., Bentonville