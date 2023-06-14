The Weekly Vista obituaries for June 14, 2023

John E. Fontenot, Jr.

John E. Fontenot, Jr., 88, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, June 1.

He was born July 18, 1934, in New Orleans, La., to John Elton Fontenot, Sr. and Cecile M. Landry Fontenot. He received a bachelor and a master degee in physics and then a PhD in Mechanical Engineering. He received his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and went to Maryland to work in the ballistics lab completing four years active duty and 8 years in the reserves; he also worked for the Navy in ballistics and missile research. He then worked for Boeing in the space program; at Shell Oil Company in research and development; for NL Corporation and finally retired from Ord Corporation in Erie, Penn. where he was involved with designing engine-mounts for Cessna Citation X aircraft. He retired in 1996 and moved to Bella Vista with his late wife, Myrtle. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his oldest son, Bryan (Gretchen).

He is survived by his ex-wife, Barbara of Richmond, Texas; his current wife of 17 years, Terri; sons, Robert (Lisa) of Conroe, Texas, Kevin (Cindy) of Jonesborough, Tenn. Ken of Houston ; daughters, Debbie Pepper (David)of Richmond, Texas, Karen Pratt (Andrew)of Magnolia, Texas; a stepdaughter, Christie Lake (Ron) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and 21 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715 on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. with inurnment immediately following at the Bella Vista Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Onlinee condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Jeanette Horner

Jeanette Horner, 88, of Bella Vista, Ark., died at Circle of Life hospice, Bentonville, Ark., of cancer on May 31, 2023. She was born in Hutchinson, Kan., Oct. 20,1934.

She lived in Castleton and Hutchinson, Kan.,through high school and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1952. She attended Hutchinson Junior College, Kansas State University, and Adela Hale Business School. She married Wayne Horner in Paradise, Calif., on May 8, 1955. They lived in Guam and several cities around the country. They retired in Bella Vista in 1991 and enjoyed playing bridge, St. Louis Cardinals, traveling, shopping, collecting nick-knacks of all sorts, bowling, and golf. She spent the majority of her life as a homemaker. She was a member of Bella Vista First United Methodist Church and many bridge groups.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Louise Ewy; and only sister, Pat Stricker.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Horner of the home; adopted sons, Scott Horner (Amy) of Kissimmee, Fla., Mike Horner (Kim) of Mission Viejo, Calif.; and four grandchildren.

Inurnment will be at the Fayetteville, Ark., VA National Cemetery. A private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Yolanda "Judy" Mackey

Yolanda "Judy" Mackey, age 79, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, formerly of Chicago and Round Lake Beach, Illinois passed away peacefully on June 6th, 2023.

She was born on November, 17th, 1943 to her late parents Primitivo and Julia. Devoted wife of David Mackey; Loving mother of six; Cherished grandmother of 18, and Beloved great-grandmother of three.

A celebration of Judy's life will be held in Bella Vista, Arkansas on June 18th, and a graveside service will be held in Ozark, Arkansas on June 24th, where she will be laid to rest with her son, Peter.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's honor can be made to: Samaritan's Purse - Operation Christmas Child

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/ways-to-give/

By Mail: PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607

PAID OBITUARY

Fontenot

