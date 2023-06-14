The Weekly Vista calendar of events

Through June 17

The Bella Vista Charity Garage Sale continues daily through Saturday at 2 Leafield Lane in Bella Vista from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday, June 15

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host the Woodcarvers Club from 1-5 p.m. for woodcarving and woodburning demonstrations both inside the museum and outside in front of the Settler's Cabin. Musicians will be playing throughout the event. The rain date is June 22.

Sunday, June 18

Cooper Memorial Chapel invites all couples and their familes who were married at the chapel to return for a renewal of vows ceremony on Sunday, June 18. Couples will be able to choose one of three group vow renewal ceremonies being scheduled at the chapel: 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Because June 18 is Father's Day this year, bridegrooms who are fathers and fathers of the bride and bridegroom are especially encouraged to attend.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host a wedding reception for the lucky couples and their families with wedding cake, punch, coffee and a photo booth throughout the afternoon at the museum.

Those who were married at Cooper Memorial Chapel and would like to participate in this event should contact Chapel Director Cindy Adams at 479-855-6598 or email [email protected]

Those who have moved to Bella Vista from California are invited to a special event at The Beach at Lake Avalon Pavilion, which has been reserved for all those boasting previous California residency on Sunday, June 18, from 2-8 p.m. Bring a picnic basket and a favorite beverage to the beach for a Father's Day celebration and meet fellow California expats. Information or questions should be directed to [email protected] or 479-381-1932.

June 20

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association will hold the next Riordan Hall tour at 3 p.m. The tour is a walk through of the facility as it is being updated. Attendees are asked to park by the tennis complex and meet at the front of the building.

Tuesday, June 20

Thursday, June 22

Join TeamE Multi-Sport coaches and the Bella Vista Property Owners Association for a clinic to help your youth prepare for the first annual Bella Vista Youth Triathlon to be held June 24. The clinics will be offered Tuesday, June 20. and Thursday, June 22. from 9-10:30 a.m. Participation in the clinic is not mandatory as some kids have prior triathlon experience. The clinic will be broken into two age groups: 8-10 and 11-16.

Lifeguards and coaches will be on site. The prerequisites are the youth athletes MUST be able to swim one length (25 yard/meters) with proper freestyle breathing technique. Athletes will learn the basics of open water swimming, biking, transitions and running. This clinic is a fun way to introduce the sport of triathlon while also working to perfect those tri skills for athletes who have participated in a triathlon before. There will be a maximum of 10 youth per clinic. The fee is $40 (plus tax) per person and registration forms may be found on the POA website or Metfield Clubhouse.

Saturday, June 24

The Property Owners Association is holding a Youth Triatholon beginning at 7:30 a.m. This event begins and ends at The Beach at Lake Avalon, located at 2 Lancaster Drive, and will accommodate up to 90 youth. Registration can be found as a link from the POA website at https://www.temultisport.com/event-details/bella-vista-youth-tri-2. There is a cost to participate.

The event will run in waves:

HEAT 1: 7:30 a.m., ages 5-6, 25-meter swim, 1-mile bike, .25-mile run

HEAT 2: 7:40 a.m., ages 7-8, 50-meter swim, 1-mile bike, .5-mile run

HEAT 3: 8:05 a.m., ages 9-10, 50-meter swim, 2-mile bike, .5-mile run

HEAT 4: 8:30 a.m., ages 11-12, 75-meter swim, 2-mile bike, 1-mile run

HEAT 5: 9-9:30 a.m., ages 13-16, 100-meter swim, 3-mile bike, 1-mile run

Awards will be given between 9:45-10 a.m. so that the lake can be cleared out by 10 a.m.

Monday, July 3

The City of Bella Vista's annual fireworks display, sponsored by the City of Bella Vista and Discover Bella Vista, will be held just after dark on Monday, July 3 at the park below Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road.

The display is open to the public, and Bella Vista Police will be directing vehicles for parking starting at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

The next intranational Food Festival date is Saturday, July 8, with Arkansas catfish offered. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista. The cost is $15 with limited meals available so reservations are recommended. Call the church office for reservations at 479-855-1325.

The festival's future events include: Aug. 12, Minnesota Swedish Meatballs; and Sept. 9, Pennsylvania Oktoberfest.

Friday-Sunday

Sept. 22-24

Northwest Arkansas Festival, a first-year event, will be held on the grounds of the old Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival at 1991 Forest Hills Blvd. The three-day event will feature BBQ and a BBQ cooking competition, a Backyard Chili Cookoff, room for 350 vendors of crafts and small business, music, beer tent and a children's area. Profits, after expenses and prize money is paid out, will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. Bikes, Blues and BBQ is held the same weekend in September with a new name, Format Festival, in Bentonville, and should drive up attendance. Go online to nwafestival.com for more information.

Friday-Saturday

Oct. 6-7

The 5th Annual Flea in the park at Blowing Springs has been set for Oct. 6-7. Vendor applications are now available with limited space. Email [email protected] to receive an application.

Thursday-Saturday

Oct. 19-21

United Lutheran Church will hold the Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival over three days this year: Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thirty-five indoor spaces and 20 outdoor spaces are currently being reserved for $100. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office at 479-855-1325 for more information. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

General

Granite bricks to memorialize a veteran at the Veterans Wall of Honor in Bella Vista can be purchased at the price of $175/veterans name (price includes installation). The bricks allow up to three inscribed lines. Order blanks are available at the memorial, located in Bella Vista Lake Park, and more information can be found by going to the website vetwallofhonor.org. Tours of the Veterans Wall of Honor are also available with each tour lasting approximately 30 minutes. Call Leonard Eisert at 479-855-4421 to schedule a group tour.