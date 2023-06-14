Shiloh Museum kicks off summer series

SPRINGDALE -- Activities and programs related to the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's current exhibit, Ozark Home -- Beyond the Frame, will be the theme of this year's Shiloh Summer Series, the museum announced. The joint exhibit, on view at both the Shiloh Museum and The Medium, includes collections and works of artists and organizers Samantha Sigmon, Cory Perry, Deena R. Owens and Dana Holroyd. The Shiloh Museum has partnered with CACHE to present this exhibit in celebration of the rich traditions of the Ozarks. Shiloh's exhibit will be on display through Dec. 31. Admission is free to all events and programs.

June 1-Aug. 31: Historic House Hunt. Beginning June 1, pick up a card from either the Shiloh Museum or these participating sites: Historic Cane Hill, Prairie Grove Heritage Museum, Rogers Historical Museum, Tontitown Historical Museum, Eureka Springs Historical Museum and the Headquarters House Museum in Fayetteville. While there, get the card stamped. People with cards stamped from at least two locations will win a prize. If the card is stamped at every location, they will also be entered to win a grand prize.

Wednesday, June 7: Woodworking at Home by Danny Baskin, 6:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of History grounds, 118 W. Johnson Avenue. Baskin, an artist and woodworker who focuses on historical craft, will talk about refurbishing and utilizing historic woodworking tools and his process for creating historically inspired period furniture. He will also demonstrate various traditional woodworking techniques and bring examples of his furniture.

Friday, June 9: Portraits of Home, a free, all-ages watercolor house portrait painting workshop from 1-3 p.m., on the Shiloh Museum grounds. Sarah Myane, an architecture student at the University of Arkansas, will guide guests through the process of painting home portraits, whether it be of one on the Shiloh grounds or in a photo. Guests will each take home an 8 x 12-inch watercolor home portrait. All materials will be provided by the museum. Registration is required and limited to 35 people. To register,visit ShilohMuseum.org/shiloh-summer-series-ozark-home.

Wednesday, June 14: Toys and Chores in an Ozark Home. In celebration of the Shiloh Museum's Ozark Home, Beyond the Frame temporary exhibit, the museum will host a series of events featuring toys and leisure in partnership with several public libraries in the museum's mission area. The first one is from1 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, at the Berryville Public Library, 104 Spring Street, Berryville. Attendees are invited to play with old-fashioned toys and explore how these toys may have helped develop skills needed for various chores around an 1800's household in the Ozarks. The events will include making simple toys to take home.

Monday, June 19: Toys and Chores in an Ozark Home continues from noon-2 p.m., at the Huntsville Public Library, 827 North College Street, Huntsville.

Saturday, July 1: Toys and Chores in an Ozark Home continues 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Kingston Community Library, 5292 Arkansas 21, Kingston.

Saturday, July 22: House Concert. Enjoy Latin music while making art as part of the Live in America yard art party from 4-6 p.m., at the Carra Martinez and Justin Favela house at 506 Holcomb Street, Springdale.

Saturday, July 29: Marshallese Weaving. This interactive workshop explores weaving across cultures, 10 a.m.-noon, on the Shiloh Museum grounds. The museum has partnered with the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese to kick off a full day of programming at the Stroll the Atolls festival at nearby Shiloh Square. Guests will observe Marshallese weaving demonstrations with opportunities to try their hands at weaving.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Samplers and Embroidery Workshop. The Bella Vista Chapter of the Embroiders' Guild of America will present a family program about the history and function of samplers, from 2-4 p.m. Participants will take home their own embroidered designs.

Tuesday, Aug. 29: Arkansas Archeological Survey Presentation, highlighting the food of the first people of the Ozarks at 6:30 p.m, at the survey's office, 2475 N. Hatch Avenue, Fayetteville.

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is a regional history museum that serves the public by providing resources for finding meaning, enjoyment, and inspiration in the exploration of the Arkansas Ozarks. Along with exhibits, visitors can explore seven historic buildings on the museum grounds. The museum also has a research library with a collection of more than 500,000 photographs of Ozark life. Located at 118 W. Johnson Ave., the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.