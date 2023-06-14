The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Scoreboard

by Staff Reports | June 14, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, June 7

Best Three Balls

A/B- FLIGHT: First, Doug Mills, Ralph Nimmer, Joe Ridolfo and Blind Draw, 103; second, Bob Davis, Ralph Trigg, John Schmitt and Jerry Young, 104; third, Jack Doyle, Mike Casida, Bill Winzig and Blind Draw, 107.5.

C/D-FLIGHT: First, Rod Alford, Al Hvidsten, Doug Johnston and Dale Zumbro, 103; second, Chet Campbell, Duane Kuske, Dave Bachelder and Jim Hofferber, 106; Hilary Krueger, Jim Sours, Steve Hacker and John Haynes, 108.5.

Email scores to [email protected]

Print Headline: Scoreboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Farmers market vendor raises exotic breeds
by Rachel Dickerson
Ready for Flag Day
by Terri OByrne
Prescription drug dropoff box at new building
by Cassie Lapp Special to The Weekly Vista
Gearing up!
by By Heidi Ann Willits Special to The Weekly Vista
Missing Bella Vista man found alive
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT