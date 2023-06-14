Scoreboard

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, June 7

Best Three Balls

A/B- FLIGHT: First, Doug Mills, Ralph Nimmer, Joe Ridolfo and Blind Draw, 103; second, Bob Davis, Ralph Trigg, John Schmitt and Jerry Young, 104; third, Jack Doyle, Mike Casida, Bill Winzig and Blind Draw, 107.5.

C/D-FLIGHT: First, Rod Alford, Al Hvidsten, Doug Johnston and Dale Zumbro, 103; second, Chet Campbell, Duane Kuske, Dave Bachelder and Jim Hofferber, 106; Hilary Krueger, Jim Sours, Steve Hacker and John Haynes, 108.5.

