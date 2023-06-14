RELIGION: June is Pride Month

Well, it is June, Pride Month. I've already heard from those who say, "I don't get it?" or they say, "Why do we have a month to celebrate, 'those people'?" Open your eyes and hearts to what Christ has called us to do. Like every other minority group in America the LGBTQA community have been treated like lesser beings. They have been ridiculed, excluded, denied fair treatment, basic human rights, health care, and yes, murdered for being created different than others. The truth of the matter is America is filled with privileged people, including myself.

We need to "wake up and smell the coffee" as Ann Landers is famous for saying.

How many claiming Christianity have sat in seats of judgment and ridiculed and thrown out carefully selected scriptures to show the alleged contempt God has for these children of God? It just isn't true. If you are a follower of Christ, the son of God (that's why you take the name Christian), you do that which Christ has called you to do.

John 13:34-35: "A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another."

Here is "a new command" that Jesus gives to His disciples, and if saved then this means us. We are commanded to love one another but how great is this love to be? We are to love one another just as Jesus loved us. That's a tall order! If we love one another like Christ loves us then this means that we will not gossip or judge others. We will be a servant of others; we will put others ahead of our own interests and if we do this, "everyone will know that (we) are (His) disciples." This love is an evangelistic love that draws men, women, and children to Christ because they reason, "Look at how they love one another in such a caring and giving way ... that is real godly love" and so even those who do not have a relationship with Jesus will know that we are the disciples of Jesus Christ. It's not about religion but about a relationship with the Trinity – God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.

God created all of us and gave each of us our individuality, so we can be different. Life would be boring if we all were exactly alike. If you take nothing else away from this, remember God created all of us! And Jesus said "to love one another." If we all do this, then we can live better together in the love of Christ.

Peace,

Skip

James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.