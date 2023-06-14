Ready for Flag Day

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing a national Flag Day on June 14. While not a federal holiday, it is a day to observe and learn the history of the American flag.

Military.com describes our nation's flag as a veteran and always there, deserving of great honor, respect and a day all its own, "... June 14th, set aside to honor another veteran (the American flag) -- a faithful comrade who has accompanied each of us -- every service member before us, to battlefields and stations in virtually every corner of the globe. For more than two centuries this veteran has always been there with us -- always faithful and this vet is always ready for a parade."

On the Friday before Memorial Day, Veterans Council of NW Arkansas Flag Supervisor Lisa Watten was happy to show first hand some of her responsibilities at The Veterans Wall of Honor. It's a responsibility she takes very seriously -- she is responsible for ensuring each of the 21 flags surrounding the Wall of Honor are in good shape -- and changes them out when not. She proudly states, "It's my baby."

She made it clear that this should not be about her, but about the flags of our nation's history that fly strong and proud around the Wall of Honor and embrace the meaning of remembering and thanking our veterans. Another strong mission for her is the education of what these flags mean and why they fly.

Watten is eager to give a history of several flags embracing the memorial and noted that all 21 flags standing are flags that represent a point of America's history prior to 1863.

"Everything flying here is before 1863," she said. "When my dad designed this (memorial) he wanted our early history commemorated."

Yes, it was Lisa's father, Vern Watten, a professional architect, who designed and oversaw the construction of Bella Vista's Wall of Honor.

According to an article in The Weekly Vista dated May 12, 2021:

Vern Watten worked as a professional architect. His last work was dedicated to all veterans and the Bella Vista community.

She (Lisa Watten) knows full well how her dad painstakingly worked on a monument to honor veterans, an idea brought forward by Bella Vistan Leonard Eisert. Eisert's brother had spearheaded the construction of a Wall of Honor in Mountain Home. The idea seemed fitting for Bella Vista, too.

Led by the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas, the effort took root. Lisa Watten said her father spent four years, designing and working on the project, as others raised funds to construct it.

"It took four years, from start to finish," she said. Her dad was 79 when he began working on the design, she added.

The monument, dedicated in November 2004, is unique in many ways. Eisert said the project's architect decided on the circle because that symbolizes protection from enemies.

Watten's daughter concurs.

"If you look at that circle shape, it's a strong symbol that keeps out the elements of destruction," she said.

"It's the strongest shape, as we understand physics," she said.

The first flag she discussed during the recent visit is the Bedford Flag, which is No. 2 in the circle of flags.

"This is preserved in the Bedford, Mass., library," she said. "It is the oldest completed flag known to exist in the United States, dating back to the early 1700's. Now I'm sure the pilgrims had flags, just like the Aztecs did and the Egyptians and Moses ... there was a banner put over Jesus as he was being crucified that said 'King of the Jews.' That's an example of what flags do: they announce; they criticize; they bring together; they invigorate; they empower; they call to battle; they call for victory; they identify cultures."

Watten then turned her attention to the latest historical flag that flies in the circle -- No. 21 -- called Union Civil War 34 Star. It was the official flag of the nation from 1861-1863. The number of stars grew from 33 at the start of the civil war to 36 when the war ended in 1865.

During the time of this tour, Watten did replace the American Flag of today, which we all love and cherish. The one flying needed replacing and was the real reason for her visit that morning to the Wall of Honor. She wanted to replace it before Memorial Day and the festivities to be held at the memorial and accepted assistance in replacing the flag.

There is a key lock on each flag pole to safeguard the flags; she unlocked, pulled open a small square on the round pole to enter the inside and began pulling the rope, bringing the flag down to level so it could be replaced. She shared a couple of pulls so this writer could feel the strength needed to lower the flag. Once the flag reached a level where she could unhook the flag, while standing on tip toes, in two places from the rope from where it flies, it was ensured that the old and new flag did not touch the ground out of respect while Watten attached the new flag; then "pulleyed" it back up the tall pole to fly in glory.

Mission accomplished. But, truth be told, the flag was brought up and down a few times in order to make sure its positioning was right for flight up high in the hooking on the rope.

There is a certain pride in watching the American Flag fly. Watching it for a few moments gave time for detailing in one's own mind what brings that pride.

The Veterans Council of NW Arkansas has published a small book detailing each of the 21 flags that salute the Bella Vista Wall of Honor and includes pictures of each flag. The council does ask for a small donation in return for those who would like a copy. More information can be found on the council's website at vetwallofhonor.org.

As a reminder, the organization is happy to receive donations for the Wall of Honor to help with the efforts of maintaining the memorial; as well as offering bricks with a veteran's name to be added to the expansion of the memorial. See the website for these very worthy causes.

Photo courtesy Lisa Watten This photo shows well the circle of flags around the brick and mortar of the veterans' memorial known as The Wall of Honor.



Terri OByrne/The Weekly Vista Lisa Watten prepares to raise the newly replaced American flag at the Veterans Wall of Honor.

