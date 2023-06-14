Prescription drug dropoff box at new building

The prescription drug take back box at the Bella Vista Police Department has been installed in its new location and is ready for collection.

Residents can drop off their unused or expired prescription drugs in the secure collection box located at the new Bella Vista Public Safety Facility located at 2483 Forest Hills Blvd. The police department stores the medications in a secure location until they can be destroyed properly.

The box in located inside the door behind the flags at the front of the building, the first door to the left of the main entrance.

The dropoff box is available from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Needles or other sharp objects are not allowed inside the box.

Individuals can dispose of needles or sharp objects by throwing their full, sealed and labeled sharps containers in their regular trash. If they do not have a specified sharps container, they can put sharps in a dense plastic container with a lid, such as a laundry detergent bottle or plastic coffee can (NO MILK JUGS) and seal the lid with duct tape. Write "SHARPS" clearly visible on all sides of the container and put in the regular trash.

For additional information, call the Police Department at 479-855-3771.