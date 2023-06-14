Police year-end report highlights new additions

(Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part series on the Bella Vista Police Department's 2022 year-end report.)

In the recently released Bella Vista Police Department 2022 year-end report, several new additions to the department are outlined.

Some of the items mentioned in the report were changes for 2023 that had already taken place by the time the report was being completed. For example, the department has moved into the new Public Safety Building on Forest Hills Boulevard.

The administrative division reported that in 2022 it was "able to get back to mostly normal following the covid-19 pandemic" and it is ready to grow again in 2023. The new building has a new records division to handle requests for records and to be the public-facing area of the department. The report says in 2023 there will be two records clerk positions added and one dispatcher position, along with a part-time custodian who will clean and help with maintenance of the building.

The communications division reported that a new recording system called Higher Ground had been purchased that "will help in call playback, recording calls and FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests."

Two new K9 officers were added to the department during the year: Officer Nick Collins and his partner Niko and Officer Michael Jaro and his partner Rip.

Lt. Scott Vanatta took over the newly formed operations division in 2022 as well, the report said.

In the summer of 2022, the department partnered with Pea Ridge Police Department, Little Flock Police Department and Pea Ridge Fire Department to hold an active shooter training. This is planned to become an annual event that will grow each year, the report said.

The Special Operations Division reported that the training program plans to host training and bring in classes from around the country in the new public safety building.

Also in 2022, the Bella Vista Police Department Motor Unit continued to grow, the report said. The unit now includes five motorcycles: two Honda ST 1300s, one Kawasaki KZ 1000 cruiser, one Kawasaki Indro (for both highway and dirt roads) and one Yamaha dirt motorcycle for the bike trails.

The criminal investigations division reported two new additions: Detectives Cole Byars and Chase Henry and Lieutenant Bryan Bunch.

Additionally, in Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves' cover letter to Mayor John Flynn and the Bella Vista City Council, Graves mentioned that a graduate from the citizens police academy was so impressed with the department that she is now employed as a dispatcher in the dispatch center. The citizens police academy is a multi-week course that teaches Bella Vista residents about the department. Also, Graves said from the youth Explorer Program (which teaches youth about the department and raises their interest in law enforcement careers) the department has recently hired one of its long-time Explorer participants as a dispatcher.