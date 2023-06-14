The Weekly Vista
Picnic tables contribution

by Bennett Horne | June 14, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Craig Honchell secures signs to the tops of picnic tables on Sunday, June 11, during the Farmers and Makers Market located next to Mercy-Bella Vista. The picnic tables were made possible by the market as well as Lowe's Home Improvement. Honchell and his wife, Kim, are regular vendors at the market.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista

Print Headline: Picnic tables contribution

