Picnic tables contribution

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Craig Honchell secures signs to the tops of picnic tables on Sunday, June 11, during the Farmers and Makers Market located next to Mercy-Bella Vista. The picnic tables were made possible by the market as well as Lowe's Home Improvement. Honchell and his wife, Kim, are regular vendors at the market.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Craig Honchell secures signs to the tops of picnic tables on Sunday, June 11, during the Farmers and Makers Market located next to Mercy-Bella Vista. The picnic tables were made possible by the market as well as Lowe's Home Improvement. Honchell and his wife, Kim, are regular vendors at the market.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Craig Honchell secures signs to the tops of picnic tables on Sunday, June 11, during the Farmers and Makers Market located next to Mercy-Bella Vista. The picnic tables were made possible by the market as well as Lowe's Home Improvement. Honchell and his wife, Kim, are regular vendors at the market.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista