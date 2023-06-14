OPINION: How does clergy handle the physical challenges of abstinence?

What has been happening in some of our churches is terrible! Young boys and girls have been sexually molested for years and apparently nothing much was ever done about it, unless you consider the cover ups.

Consider the breaking story coming out of the Illinois Attorney General's office who recently published a 696 page report on sexual abuse within the Catholic churches in Illinois. At the time, the Catholic Cardinal Blasé Cupich claimed that the church had nothing to hide and told at least 200 men studying to be priests that "we are doing our job." Acknowledging abuse by numerous clergy, the church took action against some of them. However, the church only acknowledged around 400 children who were abused.

The Attorney General's report revealed that the Catholic Church in Illinois failed to acknowledge hundreds of allegedly abusive priests and other religious figures. In addition, the report revealed the names and detailed information of 451 Catholic clerics and religious brothers who abused at least 1,997 children. As I said earlier, that is horrible! And, these figures are only for the state of Illinois. What about all of the other states?

I'm sure most of the other religious denominations would love to claim all of this abuse occurred only within the Catholic Church, but such is not the case. To be sure, the numbers of abuse discovered within the Catholic Church swamp all of the other religions, but we have seen religious leaders in a number of churches right here in northwest Arkansas who have desecrated their office and abused those under their control.

I'm sure the mothers and fathers of these abused children were forced to raise the big question: "What's going on here?" They thought the church was the safe place, not the place of danger, and to their chagrin, they looked away when it took place right under their noses. And, when most people are caught abusing children outside the church and are caught, they are punished according to the severity of their crime; but what about those within a church setting? Too often, those in leadership positions simply looked away and attempted to cover up the sins. That should never have happened.

It's important to ask why this kind of abuse happened. First of all, people need to recognize that the centralization of power normally creates sinful acts, many of which are never brought to light. It happens in churches, schools, and even in law enforcement when a person in authority over someone else abuses his or her authority. It happens in churches because people are prone to expect their priests and pastors to be men and women above reproach, who are the ones setting the high moral standards for others. Teachers have a similar authority over their students, and law enforcement officers execute a lot of authority over their subordinates. In the Catholic Church, young boys and girls under the direct authority of priests accepted a lot of things simply because they trusted the priest to do the right things.

But there is more. Consider the fact that the priesthood of the Catholic Church is celibate, that is, they are never expected to marry or have intimate relationships with those of the opposite sex. So, how do they handle the physical challenges of abstinence? It must not be easy, and sometimes it becomes abusive when they allow those physical urges to involve innocent children. Those urges are strong, and unfortunately I personally have observed young men training for the priesthood doing things I thought were prohibited. When I asked them about it, one young man put it rather succinctly, "We were told to 'sow our wild oats early' before we take the vows of priesthood.

And lastly, there is the cover up. Can you imagine how it would feel if 25-50% of the income of your church suddenly disappeared. Bringing all of this to light has caused the Catholic churches in Illinois to lose around 25% of their annual income. The Bible affirms that the love of money is at the root of all evil, but regardless it is all too often practiced.

All of this is not to suggest that all churches are bad, not even the Catholic Church. There is good and bad in all churches and organizations, but it is imperative that checks and balances are put in place to overcome the bad. In my last pastorate, we had windows installed in the door of my office where I did most of my counseling. It was a small thing, but a good protective thing. Christian people should never relinquish their religious convictions to anyone, not even their priest or pastor.