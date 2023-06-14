Nind sells natural soaps at farmers market

After moving to Arkansas from California to find a better life, Brandee Nind has also found a place to share her natural soaps with the public at the Bella Vista Farmers and Makers Market.

Brandee and her husband, Johnny, live in Bella Vista and own 9's Fine Soap Line.

She started making soaps some 20 years ago for family, but six years ago she began doing so more consistently. Her son told her that her soaps were beautiful and that she should sell them. He has since passed away, and his words have become a source of inspiration for her.

Johnny said the first soap Brandee made was called desert rain, and it is based on the scent of a plant in the western desert called creosote. When it rains, the plant has a distinctive scent, he said.

The couple had relatives that moved to Neosho, Mo., in the 1980s and kept encouraging them to move from California to this area. Johnny said they eventually decided to leave California because the property tax kept getting higher and higher, and also the crime in their area was becoming very prevalent. Losing Brandee's son was also a factor in their decision, he said.

They considered several places around the country and decided to move to Neosho, but there was no work there, so they moved to Bella Vista. They have lived in this area for about three years.

"We've made super good friends here," Johnny said. "There's a sense of community that has left California."

Brandee is in the process of changing to a completely plant-based formula for her soaps because alpha-gal syndrome is so common here, and individuals who have the condition cannot use animal-based products. According to an online source, alpha-gal syndrome makes people allergic to red meat and other products made from mammals. In the U.S., it usually begins with a bite from a Lone Star tick, the source said. Brandee had used beef tallow in her soaps, but now she is selling off all the tallow-based soaps and will stop making them so that there will not be a risk of cross-contamination in the future.

She said plant-based soaps are comparable, although a little more expensive to make, than tallow-based soaps. Her formula contains shea butter, coconut oil, olive oil, canola seed oil and shortening. She uses essential oils, but she said she is careful where she gets them so that they are "clean."

Johnny said a lot of essential oils are from China and have petroleum in them, and they choose better quality ones.

"You could go down a rabbit hole researching. We had to do that," he said.

Brandee said she puts kaolin clay and tussah silk in her soaps. Kaolin clay is an exfoliant and a natural detoxifier that soothes irritation and tones skin, she said. Brandee said tussah silk makes the soap smooth and glide really well.

She said she uses turmeric, which is an anti-inflammatory, for coloring in some soaps. She also has some mineral colorings that she uses.

Johnny said he will never go back to the soaps he used to buy in stores. He said after using Brandee's soaps consistently, he was on a trip with friends and forgot his soap and had to use a store brand and it left his skin itchy and dry.

"Whether you buy our soap or someone else's natural soap, you won't go back," he said.

The bars come in different scents. Some have exfoliants such as powdered organic egg shells, powdered lava sand (that Brandee sourced from a volcano herself) or oatmeal. Brandee also makes cleansing bars that are useful for taking oils and grease off hands, or they can be used for oily faces with bad acne. However, she noted, this type of bar is not to be used on the body because it would be too drying.

As for the future, she hopes to make lotion bars, shampoo bars and maybe even laundry detergent, she said.

Johnny said, "Arkansas has been really good to us. It's given us the life we always wanted. Arkansans should never take this place for granted because it's beautiful."