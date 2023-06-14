New event for active kids

A new event is coming to The Beach at Lake Avalon this year and organizer Erin Edminister, of TeamE Multi Sport, thinks it's a natural fit.

Edminister, a professional triathlete who was a member of the U.S. National Triathlon team, knew that Lake Avalon would be a great place for a youth triathlon.

"Lake Avalon is beautiful," she said.

She's been working for about five years with kids in Bentonville who aspire to be triathletes through the non-profit TeamE Multi Sport Foundation. Last year they started an event called Splash, Pedal, Sprint at the Rogers Aquatic Center. It will be back on July 8 this year, but there isn't a good location in Bentonville for a triathlon. In fact, she looked for a spot around Beaver Lake so the kids could experience open water swimming, but the hills in that area are just too steep for the youngsters to pedal and sprint. Her goal is to have a series of events so kids don't have to travel too far to compete.

The Lake Avalon event on Saturday, June 24, will include two swimming courses marked by buoys. The younger kids will swim 25 meters in very shallow water just off the beach. The older kids will swim in slightly deeper water for either 50 or 100 meters. The Bella Vista Property Owners Association is providing life guards on paddle boards for the event.

The pedaling and running will take place on Lancaster Road which is also the address for the beach. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. and Edminister believes the road, which is not very busy at any time, will be very quiet that early. She plans to station volunteers at every intersection to keep the competitors safe and will warn the few residents that may be impacted.

The kids will compete in waves based on their age.

A triathlon for kids as young as five is not quite as challenging as an adult triathlon, but there will still be transition areas for the racers to jump on a bike or change into running shoes. Next year she would like to add a "tot triathlon" for kids as young as 18 months.

"It's super fun," she said about a tot triathlon. Her own children have competed in one held in Kansas City. "They may use a strider bike and a life jacket."

Twelve year old Maddie Anderson, who is coached by Edminister, has been doing triathlons for several years. It's a family affair for her, her parents and her little brother and sister. Both her parents compete in triathlons and often the entire family goes along.

"I do them because they're really fun. Our coach Erin makes practice really fun," she said. Swimming is her favorite part of each triathlon and she has been practicing along with her siblings, who are 9-nine-year-old twins, at the Lake Avalon beach each summer.

"Getting your medal is awesome because all that hard work you've done has paid off," Maddie said. But when she doesn't win, it doesn't bother her because she knows she can try again at the next race.

Her mother, Nicole Anderson, said the kids love that they get to swim and ride their bikes during triathlons. It makes the experience both more challenging and more fun for the kids. Maddie, Nicole said, is the fastest swimmer in the house.

To prepare for the event, Edminister is offering two optional triathlon camps at Lake Avalon on Tuesday, June 20, and Thursday, June 22. To register for the camps, go to the Metfield Clubhouse, but registration for the race itself can be done online at temultisport.com/event-details/bella-vista-youth-tri-2. It's open to kids from 5-16.

There are already 50 kids registered and Edminister expects a field of about 80 on the day of the race. The maximum is 90 to ensure enough parking for the racers' families.

For more information, visit the TeamE website at temultisport.com/.