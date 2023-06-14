Missing Bella Vista man found alive

An elderly Bella Vista man with dementia who walked away from his home on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 7, was found alive the following day at approximately 1 p.m.

Garland "Mac" McAbee, 75, was found in a ravine in the Highlands area of Bella Vista near Crosshill Drive. He was located by a member of the Crawford County Search and Rescue team and transported via ambulance to Mercy hospital.

Police Chief James Graves said there is no evidence of foul play.

Bella Vista Police officers issued a Silver Alert for McAbee after he wandered from his home off Evanton Road Wednesday afternoon.

"We want to thank all the volunteers and members of the different agencies who came to assist in this search and were successful in finding Mr. McAbee," Graves said.

Assisting agencies included the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Benton County Search and Rescue, Crawford County Search and Rescue, Highfill Police Department with infrared drones, the Quapaw Nation with bloodhounds, and more. The search was conducted on foot, in the air and in the water throughout the area surrounding McAbee's home.

Members of the Police Department want to also thank residents and other community members for their willingness to help and to provide information, as well as the donations of snacks and water for those helping with the search.