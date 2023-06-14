City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

Work Session 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, 10 days prior to regular meeting.

Regular Meeting 4:30 p.m. on the 2nd Monday of each month.

Meetings held at

June 19 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

June 26 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

June 29 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

July 10 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

June 14 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

June 14 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

June 15 -- Board of Directors work session, 9 a.m.

June 22 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

July 10 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.