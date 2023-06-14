Law office project withdrawn, again

The request for a large scale development that was withdrawn from the Bella Vista Planning Commission's March agenda, and placed back on its June agenda, has been withdrawn again.

The Commission was to vote on the proposal Monday night during its regular session at the District Court.

The large scale development proposal was for a 3,220-square-foot building that would contain two suites for general office use at 2846 Bella Vista Way. Also withdrawn was an accompanying waiver request regarding driveway slope, cut setbacks, pedestrian accommodations and detention, as well as the withdrawal of a zoning variance request on the minimum C-4 Shopping Center District front building setback for the large scale development.

During its June 1 work session, the Commission heard from Expedient Civil Engineering's Jason Ingalls, who is the applicant on the project.

The building, which would be located on the north end of the Berksdale Center Commercial Subdivision and on the northern side of Bella Vista Dental, would include the Lisa Reeves Law Office.

In March the application was withdrawn in part because the substandard size and steep topography of the lot forced the applicant to request a reduction of the 75-foot front setback to 59 feet, and an email included in the report from Ingalls to Megan Workman, a planner with the city's Community Development Services, said a geotechnical engineer hired to produce site borings "encountered bedrock at a depth of 12 feet" and the engineer wouldn't recommend cutting more than nine feet, meaning "it would not be feasible to connect to Bella Vista Way and maintain a maximum grade of 15% on the driveway."

The situation forced the applicant to consider other options for the driveway.

Ingalls told the Commission during the work session that he had not yet heard back from the Department of Transportation regarding studies and plans for driveway access from the property onto Highway 71.

Also withdrawn from the Commission's June agenda was a variance request on the side building setback for a proposed addition to an existing house at 48 Bosworth Circle requested by N&K Homes, on behalf of Rob and Diane O'Byrne.

In new business, the Commission voted against a variance request of a septic system setback for a proposed single-family home at 9 Cannich Drive requested by applicant Bart Hester.

Hester was requesting approval to extend his property's septic system from its current lot through Property Owners Association common property to a second lot he owns next door. Four commissioners voted no while two voted yes.

The Commission also addressed an ordinance that would amend the city's code regarding the size of any permanent sign, allowing it to be increased up to 10%. The Commission voted, by a 6-0 margin, to pass the ordinance to the Bella Vista City Council with a recommendation for approval.

In unfinished business, the Commission voted unanimously to send a dockside ordinance change to the City Council with a recommendation for approval. The proposal amends the city's ordinance by removing the restriction of one dock per parcel.