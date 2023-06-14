The Weekly Vista
Lake Windsor Parade of Boats planned

by Staff Reports | June 14, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Lake Windsor residents are planning a 4th of July weekend boat parade. The parade will take place on Monday, July 3, beginning at 6 p.m. The theme for the parade will be all-American or free-style. An all-American theme offers boat parade participants an open creative slate for decorating their boats. Ideas are endless: think red, white and blue, baseball, a home/favorite state, athletic team (local or national), favorite U.S. landmark, to name a few. Please, no politics. Past boat parades have been a wonderful experience for boaters and residents.

Residents who don't live on Lake Windsor can watch the parade at the lake's dam area. Parking is available at the Tanyard Creek Trail and/or the nearby driving range.

Registration is free. Participating boat owners must possess a current Bella Vista Property Owners Association boat registration permit and be a POA member. Boats of all crafts are welcome to join the parade. Boats must be registered with the organizing committee.

For additional information and to register, please send an email to [email protected]

