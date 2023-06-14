Lake Bella Vista circa 1966

Lake Bella Vista is shown on this 1966 postcard. Several mobile homes are sitting beside the lake, waiting to be hauled across the dam and up Skyline Drive on the east side of the lake to be put in place on that hill. Cooper Communities had purchased the mobile homes to have as lodging for visitors who came to tour Bella Vista Village while considering whether or not to buy a lot or a home in the village.

Vehicles could travel across the dam from the time it was built in 1915 until the road was closed in November of 1998. At that point it became strictly a pedestrian walkway.

The road across the dam was closed because a new bridge was built across Little Sugar Creek when the street was completed from the All in One convenience store on Highway 71 east to the intersection where there is now a four-way stop sign. That street was originally called Greenwich Drive since it was an extension of the street crossing 71 from the west side of the highway at the Greenwich Shopping Center.

The Greenwich name was later dropped and the new street was named Dartmoor to tie in with the section of Dartmoor going south from the intersection of the four way stop. After Mercy Health Systems bought nine acres from Cooper Communities at that intersection in 2012 and built its new medical clinic, the street name was changed once again to Mercy Way.