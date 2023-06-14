Keeping history alive

Submitted photo Members from three local chapters of the Arkansas Questers were present at a convention held April 21-22 in Fairfield Bay. The chapters represented included Butterfield Trails and Trail of Tears, located in Bella Vista, and Happy Rackensackers from the Rogers/Bentonville area. The Arkansas chapter was chartered in March of 1980 and is affiliated with the international non-profit, The Questers of Philadelphia, Pa., which was originally chartered in 1944. The Questers mission statement is: "Questers keep history alive by supporting preservation, restoration and education." Anyone interested in the Arkansas Questers may contact AR Questers State President Betsy Mertz at 612-252-6988.

