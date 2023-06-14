Kayak test drives

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista John Hargrave looks over the kayaks on shore while his son, Ben Hargrave, and son-in-law, Steven Nelson, try out two on Lake Ann during the Kayak Demo Day held Saturday, June 3. Ozark Mountain Trading Company brought about 30 kayaks to the event. Volunteer Jennifer Fagan, who was helping with the event, said she tried out four kayaks at last year's Kayak Demo Day before she found one that felt comfortable which she purchased. It's hard to know which kayak to buy without trying them out on water, she explained.

