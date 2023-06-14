The Weekly Vista
Kayak test drives

by Lynn Atkins | June 14, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.
Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista John Hargrave looks over the kayaks on shore while his son, Ben Hargrave, and son-in-law, Steven Nelson, try out two on Lake Ann during the Kayak Demo Day held Saturday, June 3. Ozark Mountain Trading Company brought about 30 kayaks to the event. Volunteer Jennifer Fagan, who was helping with the event, said she tried out four kayaks at last years Kayak Demo Day before she found one that felt comfortable which she purchased. Its hard to know which kayak to buy without trying them out on water, she explained.

Print Headline: Kayak test drives

