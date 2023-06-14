Inspiring public service through the Congressional Youth Cabinet

Students have cleared out their lockers and signed yearbooks and teachers have graded their final exams and closed the classroom door for the final time this school year. While their attention is turning to summer, Senator John Boozman's staff is already preparing for fall and getting ready for the next Congressional Youth Cabinet.

This program is an initiative to help inspire a passion for public service among Arkansas youth and involve the next generation in the legislative process, including crafting legislation to support immediate and future needs within our state and nationally. Launched in 2017, high school juniors from all across the Natural State are invited to apply to the program to encourage civic engagement and develop an interest in public service. As part of the nonpartisan program, students meet throughout the school year with Senator Boozman and his staff to learn about the legislative process and collaborate with each other to develop their own solutions and proposals to tackle an issue they choose, culminating in an opportunity to share their recommendations in an end-of-the-year presentation.

People often ask what the criteria is for students to participate. The perhaps unexpected answer is that there is no checklist of achievements to be eligible. Instead, the goal is to bring together a diverse group of students with a variety of backgrounds and interests from across Arkansas who are committed to working hard and are enthusiastic about public service. For example, some of this year's cabinet members are heavily involved in student government, academic competitions or volunteer organizations in their school or community. Some are committed to sports or church activities that show their dedication while others are respected by those around them for how they balance their time between school and work. The bottom line is they are committed to what they do, love to learn and care about making a difference.

This program demonstrates the importance of being an active citizen and provides an opportunity to learn how public policy is crafted so that these young people can apply their knowledge and spread it throughout their communities, for the benefit of other Arkansans and the country as a whole. Congressional Youth Cabinet members are leaders of tomorrow who continue to find ways to make their voices heard on issues important to them, their families, neighbors and peers.

Applications are now being excepted for the 2023-24 school year. Students who will be high school juniors this fall are invited to apply before Sept. 1. The application can be found at boozman.senate.gov.