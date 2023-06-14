Happy Father's Day this Sunday!

I'm a "daddy's girl" if ever there was one. And my brother, Steve, is a "daddy's boy!" Growing up, I was the wild child living life a little different than maybe my father did/would and got caught doing something that maybe my father did not do or would not do on uncountable occasions. Steve, was the golden boy -- I guess someone's gotta be to ensure parenthood has its rally days!

My father was super great at showing us the world through travels and weekend car rides; at pronouncing the way it is and should be (telling us how we were doing it all wrong); at providing every necessity and more and at making the case for Santa Claus -- Every. Single. Year. And. Still. -- at pushing us and offering his assistance to practice at every sport we participated; at showing up to every (and sometimes coaching) sport game we played; at advising us the way he would do it; and later never passing up that "told you so" moment, which to this day creeps me out how (he can always be right, right, in his mind anyway). He was an attentive, hands-on dad. At 85, he still assumes his fatherhood role by letting me know how I'm doing it all wrong; he assumes his grandfather role with a twinkle in his eye while offering that same assistance of life-long wisdom, albeit with a little discretion; and watching his great-grandchildren from afar with a pride only a father could know.

The father of my four children was also a very honorable man. A man who also provided every necessity and more to his children, gifting each of them the privilege of attending private school from kindergarten through 12th grade. He never let his children forget what that privilege meant and that they are responsible to give back to the world and less fortunate in every manner they are able. Dan O'Byrne was given the frightful diagnosis of pancreatic cancer at the age of 60. Even though he battled hard to win the only possible life-saving procedure known, he lost the battle at the age of 61 -- during the covid pandemic. My children think of their father as a warrior, as he was. The nastiness of covid and the need for social distancing sunk far deeper in the soul of our children and their father as they could not physically be together during the time that they needed each other most. It was a most difficult time for both father and children, yet he gathered strength enough to call each no less than every other day just to tell them that he loved them.

The month of December 2020, each of the kids quarantined themselves for two weeks -- taking off work if they could not work from home -- renting out a VRBO if needed to ensure no contact with anyone, leaving their spouse or significant other for the time period -- in order to physically be with their dad on Christmas Day 2020. Dan looked forward to the gift of being with his children like no other gift he had ever received. I often wonder at that moment they all came together. I cherish what I do not know, did not see, but I know what that moment meant to all five of them, and I am blinded by tears of joy for each of them.

Dan laid down late that Christmas night with a whisper of "I can't do this anymore" and a pure heart overflowing with love and gratitude. He did not wake. He had fulfilled that very deep, deep wish to spend time again with his children.

Here's to Dan O'Byrne, his over-courageous-warrior fight for life and powerful demonstration of what it means to love your children -- what it means to be a father -- the power of being a father.

To every father out there, living, gone, or fighting the hardest battle of your life, happy, happy Father's Day! May your love be committed, unconditional and strong.