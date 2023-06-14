Gearing up!

Nature enthusiasts and outdoor lovers are flocking to the breathtaking Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista, as the much-anticipated Gear Garden has opened its gates for 2023. Every Friday through Sunday the Gear Garden offers a wide range of activities, amenities and gorgeous scenery including Food Truck Fridays (3-7 p.m.), Family Saturdays (3 p.m.-sundown) and Jazz Sundays (4-7 p.m.).

Situated against the natural bluffs of Bella Vista, the Gear Garden is a remarkable testament to the area's commitment to preserving its natural treasures. This enchanting haven can be found just a short drive away from the town center and local hospital, making it a convenient escape for both locals and tourists looking for a place to relax and escape from their everyday routines.

The highlights of the Gear Garden lay in the natural environment and experiences, between the large, rugged bluffs that offer a panoramic view of the valley and Blowing Springs, which showcases pure, crystal-clear water gently falling over rocky ledges and creating a soothing natural background sound perfect to relax and enjoy. The spring not only provides an idyllic backdrop for visitors to immerse themselves in nature's serenity but also serves as a vital water source for the local ecosystem.

In addition to its natural wonders, the Gear Garden offers a range of activities for individuals and families to enjoy. Hiking enthusiasts can explore the numerous trails that wind through the garden, leading them to hidden alcoves and enchanting groves. Picnic areas are scattered throughout, providing the perfect spot to relax and relish the beauty of the surroundings while enjoying a leisurely lunch, as well as the numerous bike trails including access to The Back 40 trail system.

On Sunday, June 4, local resident Jan Day, when asked what brings her to the Gear Garden, expressed, "I just love the variety they have! The bluffs, the spring, the jazz." Day said she is a frequent visitor to the Jazz Sundays and even brought with her some friends from out of town to enjoy the experience.

Blowing Springs Park is set to host a series of jazz concerts as well as other musical acts this year, infusing the atmosphere with fun music that appeals to a large demographic. These performances promise to captivate both music aficionados and casual listeners alike, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the already captivating experience.

The Gear Garden -- and its schedule of events -- has grown with the community, boasting its largest crowd yet after covid during its grand opening weekend. This year visitors can find exclusive merchandise including new red Pioneer cups which offer a discounted refill system from the local brewery setup on site.

As a roundup for the season those coming to the Gear Garden can expect to be able to participate in Food Truck Fridays which have a variety of cuisine ranging from snow cones, burgers and southern comfort food with plans for more. Bella Vista Property Owners Association Event Coordinator Sydney Hackett said, "With future events in the works at Gear Garden, we are continuously looking for more variety and involvement of many eateries."

Family Saturdays are buzzing with opportunities and activities for families and friends to get together and enjoy Blowing Springs and engage in familiar and fun festivities such as caricaturists, magic shows, face-painters and more.

And of course, Jazz Sundays with their calm atmosphere and ambiance as saxophones, pianos and trumpets fill the air. Enjoy local beer and the tree canopy while being serenaded by local, eager talent. "Jazz is a wonderful way, we found, to end the weekend right," Hackett said of the closing day each weekend.

For more information on visiting the Gear Garden and its upcoming events, visit their local Facebook Page: Gear Garden.

Heidi Ann Willits/Special to The Weekly Vista Visitors to Blowing Springs Park make their way over the bridge to the Gear Garden for the Jass Sunday concert.



Heidi Ann Willits/Special to The Weekly Vista Gear Garden attendees order their drinks during the June 4 Jazz Sunday event.

