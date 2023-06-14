Corps of Engineers waiving day use fees June 16, 19

LITTLE ROCK -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that it will waive day use fees at recreation areas nationwide in observance of the USACE birthday on June 16 and Juneteenth National Independence Day on June 19. Normal day use fees will be charged on June 17 and 18.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swim beaches only. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services or fees for specialized facilities and events.

Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas they manage.

Visitors should contact USACE projects prior to visiting to ensure recreation areas are open.

The status of USACE-managed campgrounds, boat ramps, swim beaches and other sites are available at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm.

To make a campsite reservation please visit www.recreation.gov.

