The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Corps of Engineers waiving day use fees June 16, 19

by Staff Reports | June 14, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

LITTLE ROCK -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that it will waive day use fees at recreation areas nationwide in observance of the USACE birthday on June 16 and Juneteenth National Independence Day on June 19. Normal day use fees will be charged on June 17 and 18.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swim beaches only. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services or fees for specialized facilities and events.

Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas they manage.

Visitors should contact USACE projects prior to visiting to ensure recreation areas are open.

The status of USACE-managed campgrounds, boat ramps, swim beaches and other sites are available at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm.

To make a campsite reservation please visit www.recreation.gov.

Additional recreation information can be found at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.

Print Headline: Corps of Engineers waiving day use fees June 16, 19

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Farmers market vendor raises exotic breeds
by Rachel Dickerson
Ready for Flag Day
by Terri OByrne
Prescription drug dropoff box at new building
by Cassie Lapp Special to The Weekly Vista
Gearing up!
by By Heidi Ann Willits Special to The Weekly Vista
Missing Bella Vista man found alive
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT