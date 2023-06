Crowder College

Neosho, Mo.

Crowder College announced 597 students earned recognition on the academic dean's list for spring 2023. To qualify, a student must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or higher while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours in that semester.

Seven students from Bella Vista made the list: Taylor Albertson, Kinyon DeCorte, Aaron Grigsby, Melissa Morgan, Rhyannon Park, Cameron Singleton and Benjamin Wilson.