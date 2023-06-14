Civil War musical instruments demonstrated

Jim Spillars spoke to a full house Thursday, June 1, at the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table meeting held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Spillars is a Civil War music historian and current director of bands for the Farmington Public Schools System. He said Civil War commanders recognized the need for music for all the troops. He spoke about the difference between communication instruments such as bugles used for signaling, and instruments used strictly for providing music. He also compared the difference in pitch and tempo in that era to what is commonly used today. The musicians were not expected to be combatants but to help out where needed such as being stretcher bearers and caring for the wounded, in addition to providing music, but they were in danger too. For example, all the musicians with Union Major General James Blunt were killed during an attack by Confederate guerrillas led by William Quantrill near Baxter Springs, Kan., in October of 1863.

At times, music somewhat brought the two sides together. It was customary in camp at twilight for the regimental bands to play evening concerts. If opposing forces were camped close enough together to hear each other's music, they would sometimes take turns playing, with all the troops joining in to sing.

Spillars concluded his program by demonstrating some of the instruments used, and playing the recordings of several Civil War brass band songs that his band had performed.