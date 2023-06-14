Cards & Games

Monday

Potluck 'N Games

Winners June 5 in the game of seven were: Edie Howard, first; Bob Bower, second.

Winners in Texas Canasta were: Mabel Ashline, first; and Sheri Bone, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners June 6 were: Chuck and Dot Seeley, first; Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau, second; Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach, third; and Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in the parrish hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge

Winners on June 1: North-South, Michael Foley and John Frey; East-West, Len Fettig and Ancy Fritsch.

Winners on June 6: North-South, Valerie Watson and Laura Batey; East-West, Becky Mincke and Michael Schomaker.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road.