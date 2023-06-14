The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

BV Animal Shelter visitors

by Bennett Horne | June 14, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Animal Shelter Board President Curt Stoops and Executive Director Nancy Cullins (both at left) welcomed Girl Scout Troop 5105, based in Rogers, to the facility on Sunday, May 21.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Animal Shelter Board President Curt Stoops and Executive Director Nancy Cullins (both at left) welcomed Girl Scout Troop 5105, based in Rogers, to the facility on Sunday, May 21.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Animal Shelter Board President Curt Stoops and Executive Director Nancy Cullins (both at left) welcomed Girl Scout Troop 5105, based in Rogers, to the facility on Sunday, May 21.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Animal Shelter Board President Curt Stoops and Executive Director Nancy Cullins (both at left) welcomed Girl Scout Troop 5105, based in Rogers, to the facility on Sunday, May 21.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Girl Scout Troop 5105, based in Rogers, presented a check in the amount of $25 to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter on Sunday, May 21. The donation was from cookie sales by the troop members. Presenting the check to Animal Shelter Executive Director Nancy Cullins (center) are Troop Leader Rebecca Schmidt (left) and Co-Leader Samantha Coffelt.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Girl Scout Troop 5105, based in Rogers, presented a check in the amount of $25 to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter on Sunday, May 21. The donation was from cookie sales by the troop members. Presenting the check to Animal Shelter Executive Director Nancy Cullins (center) are Troop Leader Rebecca Schmidt (left) and Co-Leader Samantha Coffelt.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Girl Scout Troop 5105, based in Rogers, presented a check in the amount of $25 to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter on Sunday, May 21. The donation was from cookie sales by the troop members. Presenting the check to Animal Shelter Executive Director Nancy Cullins (center) are Troop Leader Rebecca Schmidt (left) and Co-Leader Samantha Coffelt.

photo Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Girl Scout Troop 5105, based in Rogers, presented a check in the amount of $25 to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter on Sunday, May 21. The donation was from cookie sales by the troop members. Presenting the check to Animal Shelter Executive Director Nancy Cullins (center) are Troop Leader Rebecca Schmidt (left) and Co-Leader Samantha Coffelt.

Print Headline: BV Animal Shelter visitors

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Farmers market vendor raises exotic breeds
by Rachel Dickerson
Ready for Flag Day
by Terri OByrne
Prescription drug dropoff box at new building
by Cassie Lapp Special to The Weekly Vista
Gearing up!
by By Heidi Ann Willits Special to The Weekly Vista
Missing Bella Vista man found alive
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT