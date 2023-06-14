BV Animal Shelter visitors

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Animal Shelter Board President Curt Stoops and Executive Director Nancy Cullins (both at left) welcomed Girl Scout Troop 5105, based in Rogers, to the facility on Sunday, May 21.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Girl Scout Troop 5105, based in Rogers, presented a check in the amount of $25 to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter on Sunday, May 21. The donation was from cookie sales by the troop members. Presenting the check to Animal Shelter Executive Director Nancy Cullins (center) are Troop Leader Rebecca Schmidt (left) and Co-Leader Samantha Coffelt.

