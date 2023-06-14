Busy season for family business

A multi-generation business is entering its busy season in Bella Vista. Don Lowe and his 14-year-old grandson, Jeremiah Lowe, have produced hundreds of wooden flag in various sizes and designs.

They started making birdhouses about seven years ago, Don Lowe explained. The problem with birdhouses is that it's difficult to charge enough to cover materials and time. So they needed a new product. The first wooden flag was a "Betsy Ross Flag" for Jeremiah's father. When Don Lowe posted a picture of it on Facebook, people started asking for their own.

Slowly they added new designs ranging from military emblems that sometimes replace the stars on specific flags to the FBI logo. They can also add a small plague with a recipient's name and other information laser carved onto the plague.

Lowe is happy to customize any flags, although that sometimes comes with an additional cost. Some of his flags have two emblems; and he has "Thin Blue Line" flags that may have the city's logo included.

It would be impossible to hand carve the intricate emblems, Lowe said, so he uses a CNC machine that directs a router for those details. The stripes are usually cut out, burned and then some are painted red while others remain "white." Then they are glued onto the base of the flag.

Father's Day can be busy for the pair because the flags make great gifts. They also sell more this time of year because of the patriotic holidays beginning with Memorial Day. Each flag takes about eight hours of hands-on work, but there are also hours needed for the paint and final finish to dry.

So far the pair has shipped flags to 40 states. Don Lowe said orders come from Google searches. He charges a standard shipping fee and sends them via FedEx. It takes about two weeks, he said. They usually work three half days together each week.

Jeremiah Lowe likes working with his grandfather. He's learned a lot about woodworking.

"It's exciting," he said.

"We've met some interesting people doing this," Don Lowe said.

Bella Vista is a good market for patriotic decor, he said. He's one of the many veterans in the area and many have ordered flags. One customer ordered 14 flags from the pair.

He pays Jeremiah for his time and Jeremiah reports that he mostly saves his share of the profits, although he spends some on candy, according to his grandfather. The younger Lowe is also learning about money as he helps his grandfather.

The rest of the profits are usually spent on more equipment for the shop, Don Lowe said, and maybe an occasional dinner out.

But not all his flags are sold for a profit. They have donated flags to several local police and fire departments. One of their first donations was two flags that included the badge of murdered Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr. One went to the young officer's family and the other went to the Fayetteville Police Department. They also donated one in honor of Bella Vista officer Chris Cummins, who died of covid in 2021.

Although the flags are sealed, Lowe recommends they be displayed inside. They are not designed for outdoor decor. They are made to hang on a wall, but he knows one customer incorporated one of his flags into a homemade desk top.

The pair have no plans to stop making flags and will probably continue to add custom designs to their repertoire. To learn more about their business, visit their webpage at abeautifulflag.com.