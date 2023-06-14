The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Broadway sampler subscriptions available now

by Staff reports | June 14, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Broadway Sampler Subscriptions, the Walton Arts Center's most flexible Broadway subscription, are now available for the 2023-24 season at Walton Arts Center.

Broadway Sampler Subscriptions give patrons early access to all Broadway shows in the season including both the P&G Broadway series and add-ons. Just select three or more shows to curate your package including SIX, Sept. 12-17; The Cher Show, Nov. 19 & 21; TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Dec. 12-17; Les Misérables, Jan. 2-7; Jagged Little Pill, Jan. 23-28; Company, Feb. 20-25; Aladdin, March 26-31; To Kill A Mockingbird, April 16-21; and Hairspray, May 3-5.

Individuals don't have to select the same performance day for each show in their Broadway Sampler Subscription, making this a more flexible option for busy Broadway fans. Subscription packages start as low as $147 for three shows. Broadway Sampler subscribers also have no exchange fees for one performance and get discounts and reduced fees on Broadway tickets.

Start building a custom Broadway subscription now at waltonartscenter.org or by calling our box office at 479.443.5600. Full subscriptions for the six-show P&G Broadway Series are also still available. Single tickets to all shows in the 2023-24 season will go on sale in August.

Print Headline: Broadway sampler subscriptions available now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Farmers market vendor raises exotic breeds
by Rachel Dickerson
Ready for Flag Day
by Terri OByrne
Prescription drug dropoff box at new building
by Cassie Lapp Special to The Weekly Vista
Gearing up!
by By Heidi Ann Willits Special to The Weekly Vista
Missing Bella Vista man found alive
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT