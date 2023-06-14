Broadway sampler subscriptions available now

FAYETTEVILLE -- Broadway Sampler Subscriptions, the Walton Arts Center's most flexible Broadway subscription, are now available for the 2023-24 season at Walton Arts Center.

Broadway Sampler Subscriptions give patrons early access to all Broadway shows in the season including both the P&G Broadway series and add-ons. Just select three or more shows to curate your package including SIX, Sept. 12-17; The Cher Show, Nov. 19 & 21; TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Dec. 12-17; Les Misérables, Jan. 2-7; Jagged Little Pill, Jan. 23-28; Company, Feb. 20-25; Aladdin, March 26-31; To Kill A Mockingbird, April 16-21; and Hairspray, May 3-5.

Individuals don't have to select the same performance day for each show in their Broadway Sampler Subscription, making this a more flexible option for busy Broadway fans. Subscription packages start as low as $147 for three shows. Broadway Sampler subscribers also have no exchange fees for one performance and get discounts and reduced fees on Broadway tickets.

Start building a custom Broadway subscription now at waltonartscenter.org or by calling our box office at 479.443.5600. Full subscriptions for the six-show P&G Broadway Series are also still available. Single tickets to all shows in the 2023-24 season will go on sale in August.