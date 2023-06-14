Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, May 29

1:18 p.m. Police received a report at the police department that someone's vehicle got keyed at Gusano's.

Tuesday, May 30

4:44 p.m. Police arrested Leroy Ellis Stark, 33, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Bedford and Trafalgar.

Wednesday, May 31

1:19 p.m. Police received a report on Paxton Lane that someone received what they now realized was a scam call asking for $10,000 and they overnighted the money and now they were being asked for $8,000 more.

Thursday, June 1

9:14 a.m. Police received a report on Arnold Lane that someone wanted their residence checked because they had been out of town for some time and they had noticed some workers on their cameras. An officer responded and found the residence secure and found a door card from the cable company stating there would be outages.

Friday, June 2

3:22 p.m. Police received a report on Glasgow Drive that someone's mailbox was hit and the neighbor's mailbox was knocked over sometime in the morning.

Saturday, June 3

6:16 p.m. Police received a report at Bethnal Road and Northhampton Drive that someone was loading up lumber at the new construction house on the corner and the reporting person believed he was stealing it. An officer responded and spoke to the person at the construction site and he was taking wood from the dumpster. The officer spoke with the home builder and he said it was OK.

Sunday, June 4

8:25 p.m. Police arrested Austin Blake Salazar, 26, in connection with public intoxication and resisting arrest at JJ's Grill following a suspicious person call.

9:11 p.m. Police received a report on Robin Road that someone's home was broken into while a friend was house sitting and some things were stolen.