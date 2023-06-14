Bella Vista Farmers & Makers Market is Growing and Giving!

With a return to One Mercy Way and in partnership with Mercy- Bella Vista; The Bella Vista Farmers & Makers Market is growing through community outreach. Offering free spaces to non-profit groups and reduced rates to small businesses, the market is proud to be one of the lowest priced in the area.

The 2023 season runs Sundays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October 29, and has a special events calendar full of great community activities and giveaways. Live music, educational presentations, delicious food, quality local products, and family fun are just some of the things you can expect out of the market this year. On Father's Day, the first 100 children to visit the information booth will receive a token for $5 so they can buy their loved one a gift. Vendors will have gift items available for $5. There are also plans for tattered flag disposal, a "Touch a Truck" event and a school supply drive. Sept 17th hosts a bicycle safety event and at the end of 2023 season, a Halloween event. Another new service this year is a SNAP program. People who receive help paying for groceries can bring their EBT card to the information booth for tokens that will double their benefits. The tokens can be used the same way at the market as at the grocery store -- only for food items.

There are still part time vendor and sponsor opportunities available. Thank you to our season sponsors: City of Bella Vista, Mercy, Bella Vista Business Association, Bella Vista Community Television, and Sporting Arkansas. As a reminder, please don't park by the emergency room. Overflow parking is available courtesy of Sporting Arkansas at the soccer fields to the south.

The community is encouraged to come out and shop local at more than one of 50 vendors available throughout the season.