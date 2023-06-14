Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista

Photography Club

The next meeting is Thursday, June 15. Some members will present a slide show of club photos that are on display or of their own photos. The meeting is free and open to the public.

The Bella Vista Photography Club regularly meets on the third Thursday of each month, from 6:30-8 p.m., at First Community Bank located at 1196 U.S. Highway 71 in Pineville, Mo., near Walmart. Go to the club's Facebook page at Bella Vista/Bentonville Photography Club for more information.

Bella Vista

Computer Club

Class information for two classes in June -- Security Part 1, and Using Microsoft Windows -- is now on the website. A help clinic will be held on Wednesday, June 21, in the Computer Lab. Genealogy SIG will be held on Friday, June 16, in the Computer Lab.

Visit the website for more information at bvcomputerclub.org. The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) meeting will be Monday, June 26 at 6 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 South Main.

Dale Phillips, a retiree from the National Park Service after 41 years, will give a presentation on the three primary battles that decided the fate of southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas – the Battles of Wilson's Creek, Pea Ridge, and Prairie Grove. He will also discuss the effects on the local civilian populations as the armies and guerrilla forces moved through the area.

Everyone is welcome.

Bella Vista Christian

Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, July 12, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd., in Bella Vista. The inspirational speaker will be Dorea Potter from Bartlesville, Okla. Her message is titled "Life's Lessons from the Golf Course." The special feature will be "From Fashion to Functionality" by Abigail Freeman. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by Friday, July 7, at noon. For reservations call 479-366-7562 or text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

The July Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held on Wednesday, July 5, at 9 a.m. at 106 NW 7th Street in Bentonville. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information go to wishingspringgallery.net.

Perfect Harmony

Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets every Monday from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. (enter at the north door). No previous experience or tryouts are required to join and women of all ages are invited to experience barbershop singing. Visitors are welcome at rehearsals. The chorus stresses that if you do not feel well, or have a fever please stay home. Masks are up to each individual but not required. For more information, or to schedule the chorus for entertainment events, call Director Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876-7204, go to the website at perfectharmonybv.com or find the group on Facebook at Bella Vista Perfect Harmony.

