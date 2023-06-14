Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

The Bella Vista Lutheran Choir and Orchestra will present "The Story" on June 25 at 3:30 p.m. A free will offering will be collected to benefit the Bella Vista Courtesy Van.

BVLC Women in Mission is an outreach ministry program which includes ongoing projects of Prayer Shawls, quilting and Lutheran World Relief School Kits. The Quilters meet the second and fourth Wednesdays of the monthy at 8:30 a.m.

GriefShare classes are held on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the library. This is a support group for those who have lost a loved one. Contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508 for more information.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry volunteers redeem the "Best Choice" labels that are donated and are able to put the money received from those labels towards food items that are needed to stock the pantry shelves.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

At Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church seniors can take part in exercise classes at no cost. The classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-2 p.m. Classes are video led programs which always emphasize that each person should only do what they are comfortable doing. Currently there are participants on a variety of levels of ability and fitness area addressed are: balance, core strengthening, low impact cardio, resistance bands, hand held weights, and other areas of senior fitness. If interested please contact Pastor Fischer at 479-876-2155.

The 2023 Congregational Fellowship Picnic is scheduled for July 9th. The meat will be provided by the congregation and all are welcome to join in the worship and a festive picnic. Just head out towards Hiwasse and Beautiful Savior is on the right at 14070 AR-279.

Bella Vista

Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church will hold a week long Ukulele Camp, Monday-Friday, July 17-21, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Learn to play what is becoming known as "The instrument of the 21st century!" The camp is open to kids age 6 and up, and adults of all ages. Fee: $20 per person (maximum $35 per family), for the week and covers all instructional materials and daily snacks. Registration is limited to 50 people, so register soon.

The ukulele is a great equalizer, enjoyable and easy to learn for people of all ages and walks of life. Learning to play an instrument stimulates the brain cells, improving functions like memory and abstract reasoning skills, which are essential for math and science. Music, in general, helps bring balance and harmony to one's life. Those who learn to play an instrument have an outlet for creativity and their emotions. Contact the church office for more information.

A community blood drive to support the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be held at BVCC on Monday, June 19. Anyone who can donate blood is encouraged to participate.

Looking for "community?" There are a number of Community Life Groups available. Contact the church office.

Prayer Fellowship meets in the chapel every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to pray for individuals and community needs. If you have a prayer request send it to [email protected] in the church office.

Those who are interested in singing or being part of a bell choir are welcome to join practice on Wednesdays. Bell choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice starts at 5:30 p.m.

The Prayer Shawl Ministry is looking for anyone who enjoys knitting or crocheting to join them at the church. Contact the church for the time and date. This group makes prayer shawls, baby blankets, prayer squares and hats. Yarn is provided.

Paper Crafters meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. All are welcome to join in as the group makes and delivers cards to local groups.

Send an email to [email protected], call 479-855-1126 or stop by the church at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista for more information.

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

The United Lutheran's 2023 Summer Arts program will be held on three consecutive Wednesdays: June 28, July 5 and July 12. Each Wednesday session begins at 5 p.m. and features a different art medium ensuring a diverse and enriching experience for everyone involved. This year's sessions include: Clay Creations on June 28; Gelatin Printing on July 5; and Tie Dye on July 12. These sessions are for those who consider themselves an experienced artist as well as those who simply enjoy exploring new creative outlets. The Summer Arts Program has something for everyone. All necessary art supplies (except t-shirts for tie dye) will be provided. Participation is open to the entire community. For further details and to register for the Summer Arts Program contact the church office at 479- 855-1325. Spaces are limited, so be sure to reserve a spot early.

Reservations are open now for the next Intranational Food Festival date, which is Saturday July 8th from 5-6:30 p.m. Arkansas with a Dine In or Grab 'n Go meal of a special Arkansas chicken and rice dish, grilled squash, spinach strawberry salad and peach cobbler. Cost is $15 and limited meals are available so reservations are recommended. Please contact the church office for more information at 479-855-1325. The festival's future events include: July 8, Arkansas Catfish; Aug. 12, Minnesota Swedish Meatballs; and Sept. 9, Pennsylvania Oktoberfest.

The Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held over three days, Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office for more information.

United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista.

Village Bible Church

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts a Praise & Prayer Service that is open to all.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

Bella Vista

Christian Fellowship

The Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is a gathering of Christians seeking meaningful Christian worship and fellowship. It is ecumenical in design and non-denominational with open communion and all are welcome.

The life and ministry of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is administered by the members. Pastor Richard A. Solberg leads Sunday worship, but the organization and direction of the fellowship is assumed by the laity. This is a lay-led fellowship where everyone has a sense of ownership and responsibility.

Meeting time is every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. They welcome both Christians and seekers to worship. Questions can be answered by emailing [email protected]

