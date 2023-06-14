Bella Vista, Bentonville, Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

May 30

Lady Slipper

138 S.W. Second St., Suite 300, Bentonville

Priority violations: In-use dish machine in kitchen area was at 0 ppm chlorine. Bottle connected to the machine was empty.

Priority foundation violations: Shellstock tags were not kept in chronological order. Shellstock tags stored in facility did not have the date when the last shellstock was sold from the container.

Core violations: Ice scoop stored on top of ice machine.

Village Inn Restaurant

2300 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Most plastic pans in use, such as the one for grits, had cracks and some had corners broken off. Grout in floor tiles in kitchen prep areas has eroded.

May 31

Courtyard by Marriott

1001 McClain Road, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Black debris inside the ice machine.

Core violations: Raw bacon stored in a pan on a shelf over single-serve butter packages in the kitchen refrigerator and a personal package of raw hamburger in a grocery bag stored on a shelf over ready-to-eat food. Menu lacks asterisking. Boxes of coffee packages were stored in a box on the floor.

June 1

BV Bar & Grill

98 Clubhouse Drive, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Reheated chicken gravy at 115 degrees and reheated tortilla soup at 120 degrees in the hot-box.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The shield that covers the temperature reading on the prep table is missing allowing food debris to collect in the opening.

Ozark Mountain Bagel Co.

3600 Guess Who Blvd., Suite 14, Bentonville

Priority violations: Sanitizer in three-compartment sink was less than 150 ppm quat. Sanitizer coming from dispenser was also less than 150 ppm.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Multiple employees preparing food are not wearing effective hair restraints.

The Sous Chef, LLC

1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 21, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No quat test strips. Permit expired 3/31/23.

Vivace

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple plates/bowls in facility intended for use have a build-up of food residue and grease.

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. No consumer advisory on menu for raw ahi tuna. There is an accumulation of grease and food residue throughout the entire kitchen. Multiple miscellaneous items present in kitchen that are not used for normal operations. Permit expired 1/31/23.

June 2

Meld Kitchen

1120 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 152, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple dirty wiping cloths stored around prep areas.

Core violations: Bag of onions stored on floor. Bag of flour stored next to chemicals.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 30 -- Las Mesas Food Truck, 3609 S.E. Guess Who Drive, Bentonville

June 1 -- Oh Snap Ice Cream, LLC, 3100 N.E. A St., Bentonville

June 2 -- Living Hope Eating Disorder Treatment Center, 111 S.E. 22nd St., Suite 11, Bentonville