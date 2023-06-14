Baxters awarded June Yard of the Month

Congratulations to Gayle and Dennis Baxter, who have been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month.

The Baxters have been in Bella Vista since 2007 but moved to Perth Drive in July of 2022. Dennis Baxter is the director at a large national transportation company and Gayle Baxter retired last year from JB Hunt as a network engineer and is originally a farm girl from Kansas who raised rabbits and chickens and milked cows each morning.

Gayle is also a runner and has qualified for the Boston Marathon in the past. Bikes are fun for her as well.

Gayle is working on totally transforming their yard and the adjacent side yard. She said there is still a lot to do -- plans include installing a dry creek bed and raised beds to create a serene setting for entertaining and relaxing.

The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks Gayle and Dennis for producing yet another example of a well-kept yard and for helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful all year long.

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their property, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

To nominate a yard today, email JB Portillo at [email protected] Please provide the address and the homeowner's name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.